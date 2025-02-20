Anglers in Scotland raise over £27K for conservation and young anglers

Anglers who use the innovative FishPal service to book their fly fishing permits and accommodation in Scotland raised more than £27,000 for angling and conservation charities last year.

Much of this money goes to organisations aimed at preserving rivers and wildlife and encouraging a new generation of responsible anglers. This month, £8,400 was donated to the Tweed Foundation’s TweedStart initiative at the ceremonial start of the River Tweed salmon fishing season.

TweedStart gives children and young adults first-hand experience in fly fishing, conservation and river stewardship, ensuring that the next generation of anglers develops a deep appreciation for our rivers and their wildlife.

FishPal presented the donation to TweedStart’s young Ambassadors at the official opening of the River Tweed’s salmon fishing season on February 1. This traditional event, led by Her Grace, The Duchess of Roxburghe, was a vibrant community celebration with pipers accompanying the customary blessing of the river with a dram of whisky.

The one that didn't get away: three TweedStart Ambassadors land a cheque for £8,400 from expert angler Will Draper, Head of FishPal (left), at the opening of this year’s River Tweed salmon season. (Copyright FishPal).

Angling expert Will Draper, Head of FishPal, says: ‘The opening of the Tweed fishing season celebrates old traditions but, this year, it also celebrated young people as we presented our cheque to TweedStart’s enthusiastic anglers.

‘Thanks to generous donations from anglers across Scotland, the UK and Europe, FishPal proudly supports TweedStart, a programme dedicated to introducing young people to the joys of fishing. TweedStart encourages them to take an interest in the ecology of the river and raises their awareness of the importance of maintaining a healthy river system for fishing. Angling can be expensive, so the money also goes towards helping them with kit such as rods, waders and life jackets, as well as giving them a skill set to build up their confidence.

‘For budding anglers, programmes such as TweedStart Days help them learn about the life cycle of the salmon and the importance of fishing in the Scottish Borders. They also go pond dipping and learn about freshwater invertebrates. It’s very “hands on” and young people get to learn how to tie their own fishing flies and try catching a fish while learning the basics of fly fishing.

‘I'd like to say a big thank you to the angling community, our fishery and estates partners and, of course, the customers that use our FishPal website. Together, we really raise a lot of money for the river that helps support good causes, in particular getting youngsters into the sport.

‘Of course, FishPal is for all anglers, from complete novices to the most experienced, providing impartial advice, up-to-date information about catches of salmon and sea trout, river level data and the latest fishing availability. Our site provides all the information anglers of any age or experience need to plan their next fishing adventure, whether it be for salmon, sea trout, wild brown trout, stocked fisheries or grayling.

‘Anglers can book permits and accommodation for the Tweed now, with rod permits available from just £12 a day on some beats. FishPal’s free videos keep anglers up to date with what’s happening and conditions on our rivers and fisheries. They are available at https://www.fishpal.com/FindFishing.html. The latest updates include coverage of this year’s River Tweed opening ceremony, featuring the presentation of the cheque to TweedStart’s young Ambassadors.