Angel Cabrera opens up on being back at Masters after serving prison sentence
Angel Cabrera, the 2009 Masters winner, has spoken about being back at Augusta National for the first time since serving a prison sentence.
The Argentinean, who beat Chad Campbell and Kenny Perry in a play-off to claim his Green Jacket, hasn’t played in the event since 2019 after being sent to prison for threats and harassment against two ex-girlfriends.
He was released on parole in August 2023 and cleared to play in Champions Tour events later that year, winning the James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational on the over-50s’ circuit in Florida on Sunday.
The two-time major champion couldn’t take his place in the Masters line up last year after being denied a visa to enter the US, but, with that issue having been resolved, he is teeing up in this week’s 89th edition.
“Everybody has their own opinion and I respect that,” he replied to being asked what he would say to the people who believe he shouldn’t be here this week due to being a convicted criminal.
“Life has given me another opportunity, I got to take advantage of that and I want to do the right things in this second opportunity.
“There was a stage in my life of four, five years, that they weren't the right things I should have done. Before that I was okay, so I just have to keep doing what I know I can do right.”
The 55-year-old is making his 21st Masters appearance and said of being back at the Georgia venue: “I'm very grateful. The people of the golf world are very great with me and I just appreciated the way they treated me.”
Insisting he never thought about whether or not he’d play in the event again during his time in prison, he added: “I just let things pass.”
