Draw made for DP World Tour Pro-Am, with chairman among big LIV Golf contingent in field

Andy Murray is teaming up with Eddie Pepperell, one of golf’s charismatic characters, in this week’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

The Scottish tennis legend is making his debut in the DP World Tour event, which gets underway at Carnoustie, Kingsbarns and St Andrews on Thursday.

Murray and two-time DP World Tour winner Pepperell will play their opening round at Carnoustie, teeing off at 11.01am, in the company of defending champion Tyrrell Hatton, who is joining forces with his dad Jeff.

Tennis legend Andy Murray pictured smiles during a practice round at Kingsbarns prior to the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship | Jan Kruger/Getty Images

The big guns are all playing at Carnoustie on Thursday before moving to Kingsbarns on Friday then tackling the Old Course on Saturday.

Former world No 1 Dustin Johnson, who is among 17 LIV Golf players in the field, is first out at Carnoustie as he teams up with his father-in-law, ice hockey legend Wayne Gretzky.

Five-time major winner Brooks Koepka will be in the group behind before a posse of fellow major winners in Martin Kaymer, Cameron Smith, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Louis Oosthuizen, Padraig Harrington, Bubba Watson and Patrick Reed also tackle the Angus course.

Fitzpatrick, who, in addition to landing the main prize, teamed up with mum Sue to win the team title two years ago, is playing with dad Russell on this occasion as Sue partners the couple’s other son, Alex.

Former Masters champion Reed is partnering PIF chief and LIV Golf chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan, who played in the same group as PGA Tour commissioner in the corresponding round at Carnoustie 12 months ago.

Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Governor of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, played with PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan in the same group at Carnoustie in last year’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship | Warren Little/Getty Images

Al-Rumayyan, who also played with Martin Slumbers, The R&A’s chief executive at the time, in the first round at St Andrews two years ago, is out with Dunhill Links supremo Johann Rupert on this occasion.

Monahan, who is working towards stepping down from his PGA Tour role at the end of 2026, is in the field again and starts out at St Andrews this time in the same group as former PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh.

Bob MacIntyre, one of four members of Europe’s triumphant Ryder Cup team in the field, is partnering American businessman Brett Overman this week after having dad Dougie as his partner 12 months ago.

Two-time Masters champion teaming up with his wife

MacIntyre’s group includes Hollywood star Bill Murray, who is playing with Englishman Jordan Smith. They tee off at 10.50am.

Two-time Masters champion Watson is making his debut in the event alongside wife Angie while Kaymer, a double major winner as well, is playing with dad Horst.