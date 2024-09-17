Andy Murray made his final tennis appearance in the Olympics in Paris earlier in the summer | AFP via Getty Images

Scot teaming up with Bob MacIntyre in BMW PGA Championship Pro-Am at Wentworth

Andy Murray has been warned to expect “a bit of chaos” when he plays in his first golf pro-am since retiring from tennis earlier this summer alongside fellow Scot Bob MacIntytre.

Following in the footsteps of his mum Judy following her appearance on the same stage two years ago, Murray is teeing up in Wednesday’s star-studded BMW PGA Championship Pro-Am at Wentworth Club in Surrey.

The three-time Grand Slam winner is joining Genesis Scottish Open champion MacIntyre in a team that also includes retired England cricketer Jimmy Anderson and Anton du Beke, the Strictly Come Dancing judge.

“I wouldn't mind seeing Andy Murray, actually,” admitted Kiwi Ryan Fox, this week’s defending champion, in reply to being asked if there was anyone in particular he’d like to see in the celebrity event, which also features Spider-man actor Tom Holland and former Real Madrid star Gareth Bale, who is in the same group as Rory McIlroy.

Referring to Murray, Fox added: “I saw a post on social media that he's keen to get down to scratch. See how much work he's got to do. Most of the cricketers are generally pretty good.”

A huge crowd is expected to be on the 18th tee to see Murray’s group tee off at 8am and a smiling Fox remarked: “It's always interesting for them tomorrow. It's an intimidating setting. There's a lot of people out there and it's always kind of funny to see some of those shots off the first tee.

“Generally, if you're on the putting green, you hear a lot of shouts of ‘Fore’ off the first tee. So kind of expecting to see a little bit of that tomorrow as well, which is good fun.”

Justin Rose is teeing off on the 18th on the West Course in the group behind Murray and admitted he’s tempted to turn up early for his tee time.

“Andy is obviously a curious one, and he really seems to have taken to it,” said the Ryder Cup star. “He's obviously put a couple bits on social media about his goals and becoming a scratch golfer and the like, and the swing he put up looked pretty good. I think he's on a good path.

“But we all know the range and the golf course, two totally different things. Butit might even be worth me getting to the tee on time. I'm normally always scrambling and I'm always late, but maybe I'll even get there ten minutes early tomorrow just to see him hit one.”

Asked what he thought Murray should be expecting, the Englishman added with a smile: “Autographs. It's a busy day. I think the celebs obviously create more attention tomorrow than the pros do, so the day is very much about them.

“Hopefully it's a scenario where you can enjoy it. You do want to play well enough where you don't feel like you're kind of hitting into the crowd and endangering people. You want to be able to feel like you can play free and enjoy the day and keep it inside the ropes.