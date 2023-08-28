Sir Andy Murray will be hoping to create a bit of history at this year's US Open tournament.

Andy Murray will be competing in the final Grand Slam event of the year in New York this week.

The final tennis Grand Slam event of the year gets underway this week at Flushing Meadows, with Novak Djokovic the favourite to take the US Open title.

Scotland's Andy Murray is more of a longshot but he'll be hoping to win a few games and then...who knows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here's everything you need to know, including the remarkable record he could break.

When is Andy Murray playing?

Andy Murray will be playing Corentin Moutet in the first round of the US Open on Tuesday, August 28 at around 5.15pm UK time.

Is Andy Murray fit?

Murray had to pull out of his third round match at the Canadian Open at the beginning of August to an abdominal strain, which also caused him to miss the Cincinnati Open. It means he's not played competitively in nearly three weeks.

But he says he's now fit enough to play, explaining: “The radiologist from back home looked at my scans and checked them, I had a small tear, which is healing and the last five or six days of practice have been really good. I’ve not had any issues serving. It’s just obviously been a bit [difficult], you don’t just take a week off from serving and then go full into it, you need to build up a little bit so it’s not been perfect in that sense, but my ab has been okay.”

Who is his opponent?

Corentin Moutet is a French player who is currently ranked number 51 in the world.

Since turning professional in 2016 he has won 6 ATP Challenger Tour and 5 ITF World Tennis Tour singles tournaments, winning prize money of $2,770,688.

The left-hander reached the fourth round of the US Open last year - his best performance at a Grand Slam event.

How can I watch the match in the UK?

The US Open is being broadcast exclusively on Sky Sports and NOW TV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You'll be able to watch it if you have a Sky Sports subscription, but if not you can buy a one-day pass for £11.98 on NOW TV, or take advantage of a current deal where you pay £26 a month for 12 months (down from £34.99).

What record could Andy Murray break?