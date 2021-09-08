Andy Murray to compete in Rennes Open after wildcard invite

Andy Murray has accepted a wild card to compete in the second-tier Rennes Open Challenger in France next week.

By Walter Monk
Wednesday, 8th September 2021, 4:13 pm
Andy Murray will become the first Grand Slam winner to compete in the Rennes Open. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Murray will become the first grand slam champion to compete in the tournament, which started in 2006 when it was won by Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The Scot will be eager to capitalise on his strong showing at the US Open, in which he pushed third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas to five sets in their first-round clash.

Battling back from a catalogue of injury problems, Murray is set to be joined by the likes of Richard Gasquet, Gilles Simon and Lucas Pouille at the event.

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.