Andy Murray to compete in Rennes Open after wildcard invite

Andy Murray will become the first Grand Slam winner to compete in the Rennes Open. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Murray will become the first grand slam champion to compete in the tournament, which started in 2006 when it was won by Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scot will be eager to capitalise on his strong showing at the US Open, in which he pushed third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas to five sets in their first-round clash.

Battling back from a catalogue of injury problems, Murray is set to be joined by the likes of Richard Gasquet, Gilles Simon and Lucas Pouille at the event.