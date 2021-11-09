Andy Murray sets up clash with top seed Jannik Sinner at Stockholm Open

Andy Murray. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Norwegian Durasovic, ranked 354, put up a good fight in the second set having been overwhelmed in the opener but Murray survived another tight tie-break to win 6-1 7-6 (7).

That would certainly have been a relief after the drama of his seven missed match points against Dominik Koepfer in Paris last week.

He saw two more go begging having led 6-4 in the tie-break but this time Murray completed the job on his third chance and will now take on 20-year-old Italian Sinner, who narrowly missed out on a place at the ATP Finals.

Murray is trialling a new coach this week in Esteban Carril with a view to the Spaniard joining Jamie Delgado in the Scot's team for next season.

Meanwhile Emma Raducanu's stellar season came to a disappointing end with defeat by Chinese qualifier Wang Xinyu in Austria on the day the identity of her new coach was revealed.

The 18-year-old was the top seed at a WTA Tour event for the first time at the Upper Austria Ladies Linz having won her first matches on the main circuit only two weeks ago but she could not add to that, losing 6-1 6-7 (0) 7-5 to 106th-ranked Wang at the TipsArena.

Raducanu will now take some time off after struggling with illness since her quarter-final loss at the Transylvania Open two weeks ago but gave a positive assessment of her health on her arrival in Austria.