He’s one of Scotland’s all-time sporting greats – and Sir Andy Murray doesn’t hold back in his myriad of media interviews.

Born in Glasgow in 1987, Andy Murray first played tennis at the age of three, entering his first tournament at the age of just five.

Growing up in Dunblane with his elder brother (and tennis doubles specialist) Jamie and mum Judy, he excelled in sport generally and was asked to train with Rangers Football Club at their School of Excellence.

He ended up choosing to focus on tennis instead and moved to Barcelona to study at the Schiller International School and trained on the clay courts of the Sánchez-Casal Academy.

Murray’s career has seen him win three Grand Slam titles, from 11 final appearances – earning him a place in the iconic ‘big four’ of men’s world tennis alongside Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Ranked world number 1 for 41 weeks, the Scot has won 46 titles including two Olympic gold medals on his way to amassing an amazing $63,177,926 in prize money.

He also led Great Britain to a memorable Davis Cup team title in 2015 alongside brother Jamie, and became only the second top-10 player in the history of the ATP Tour to have a female coach when he hired Amélie Mauresmo.

Here are 17 of his most memorable quotes.

1 . Andy Murray on...his dour image "Contrary to my image, I do have a sense of humour."

2 . Andy Murray on...getting his first car "I don't want a flashy car, just something that would allow me to stop using the Tube. And it would be good not to have to rely on my mum all the time, particularly when I have to listen to her singing in her car."

3 . Andy Murray on...bananas "To be honest, I think bananas are a pathetic fruit."

4 . Andy Murray on...getting married "Getting married is great, and I feel really good away from the court, and my private life and stuff is good. But you still need to train and work hard. Like, I didn't go on a honeymoon after we got married; I went to Barcelona and trained for 10 days to get ready for the clay-court season. It's been good, but you still have to put the work in."