Andy Murray announces exciting golf news as he steps up bid to reduce handicap

Tennis legend Andy Murray has been unveiled as a big signing in golf - as an official brand ambassador for Callaway Golf.

The three-time Grand Slam champion and double Olympic gold medallist has secured the exciting partnership after making no secret of his love for golf.

Murray played in last year’s BMW PGA Championship Pro-Am along with Scottish No 1 Bob MacIntyre in a group that also included Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton de Beke and cricket player Jimmy Anderson.

Andy Murray in action during the Pro-Am prior to the 2024 BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Club | Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Through this new partnership, fans will have the opportunity to be part of Murray’s golf story as Callaway creates exclusive content showcasing his progress, insights, and experiences on the course.

"I’ve been playing a lot of golf since I retired from tennis and Callaway have been supporting me with this," said Murray. "I was fitted at their European Performance Centre in September and I’ve been using their clubs since then.

“It’s made a huge difference to my performance already. I’m hoping to reduce my handicap so I’m looking forward to working with them to keep improving my game."

Murray joins some of the world’s top golfers, including current Open champion Xander Schauffele, in flying the Callaway flag.

"Andy’s dedication and competitive mindset have made him one of the most respected athletes in the world and we’re proud to welcome him to the Callaway family," said Chris Gregg, marketing director, Callaway Golf EMEA.