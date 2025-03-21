American golfing legend pays visit to St Andrews

Dr Renee Powell unveils plaque at student residence bearing her name

Dr Renee Powell, the trail-blazing American golfer, has made her latest trip to St Andrews at the age of 78.

During her visit, the Honorary University of St Andrews graduate took part in the prestigious Andrew Carnegie Lecture Series , where she spoke about her life, inspirational career and long association with the Fife town.

Alongside the University Principal, Professor Dame Sally Mapstone, she also unveiled a new plaque installed in her honour at Powell Hall, the eponymous student residence at the town’s North Haugh.

Dr Renee Powell looks at the newly-unveiled plaque in Powell Hall student residence in St Andrews | Contributed

“Renee Powell is a magnificent friend of the University and a terrific role model for women in sport and for everyone who appreciates the value of fair mindedness, hard work, and hope,” said Principal Mapstone of her visit.

Described as “golf’s greatest living ambassador”, Ohio-born Powell became the second African-American woman to compete on the LPGA Tour in 1967.

She then became the first woman head professional of a private golf club in the UK at Silvermere in 1979 and then the first black woman member of the PGA of America in 1996.

Dr Renee Powell paid a visit to the latest Caddie for Solders School at The Duke’s Course in St Andrews | Conrributed

In 2008, she became the third American, and the only woman golfer, to ever receive an Honorary Doctor of Laws from the University of St Andrews before a decade later she was the first American to have a student hall of residence dedicated in her name.

In between, she was one of two American women initially given honorary membership into the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews.