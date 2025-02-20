Amateur event won by Catriona Matthew returning to Scottish schedule in 2025

Munross Trophy at Montrose Links will be part of Scottish Women’s Amateur Tour

A prestigious amateur event won by Catriona Matthew as she was coming through the ranks is being resurrected this year as part of the Golfbreaks Scottish Women’s Amateur Tour.

The Munross Trophy at Montrose Links was one of the top 36-hole events on the Scottish calendar at one time, with other winners including the likes of Janice Moodie, Heather MacRae, Lynn Kenny, Michelle Thomson and Jane Turner as they all joined Matthew in turning professional and playing on either the LPGA or LET.

It has not been contested since 2018 but, in a welcome boost for the Scottish women’s game, the event has been included by Alan Tait on his schedule for the 2025 Scottish Women’s Amateur Tour.

Catriona Matthew acknowledges the crowd during her farewell appearance in the AIG Women’s Open at St Andrews last year | Luke Walker/Getty Images

The Munross Trophy will be staged again on 3-4 August as part of an exciting schedule for the circuit’s second season after being launched last year by Tait to mirror his Golfbreaks Get Back to Golf Tour in the men’s game.

The 2025 SWAT schedule consists of seven 18-hole events and seven 36-hole tournaments, with the leading 12 players from the order of merits teeing it up in the Tour Championship Final at Cabot Highlands Castle Stuart on 28 September.

In a huge boost, Tait has just secured Tomatin Distillery as a supporting partner and the founder/organiser reckons the circuit is set to go from strength-to-strength.

“The girls and women all told me last year that, if I could get the ‘25 schedule out before Christmas, the numbers would rocket - and they were right!” he told The Scotsman. “Currently over 100 players have joined this year’s tour. The target was 75, so obviously delighted to be well ahead and the numbers are continuing to grow.

“So much so, I had to go back to the venues who are hosting the first three events - Crail, Royal Dornoch and Tain - to request more tee times! Thankfully all three clubs were more than happy to oblige and can’t thank them enough for their support.

“To now get the backing of a great Scottish company such as Tomatin is the icing on the cake and will further raise the profile of the tour.”

In addition to supporting events through the season with prizes, the Highlands distillery will also be donating a cash prize-fund of £1,000 for the 12 finalists to play for in September.

“We are absolutely delighted to be supporting the Golfbreaks Scottish Women’s Amateur Tour in 2025,” said Tomation’s global trade marketing manager, Danny Whelan. “At Tomatin, we all agree this is a fantastic initiative to help grow the women’s game in Scotland, and are proud to be associated with the tour, which is the first of its kind in Scotland.

“We highly value our personal relationship with Alan Tait and admire what he has achieved in getting this popular tour up and running. All the team at Tomatin are very excited with the partnership, which we hope will continue to grow in the years to come.”

Though not part of the Scottish Women’s Amateur Tour, it was announced recently that a new event - the Ladies Northern Open Championship - will be played over 54 holes at Carnoustie Golf Links on 21-22 June.