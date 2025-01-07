Rundown on simulator golf set to involve Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy

We’ve already seen the introduction of LIV Golf with its shotgun format and 54-holes and now golf is set for another new venture in the US on Tuesday with the eagerly-awaited launch of TGL.

The technology-driven indoor event is a year late after an unforeseen issue led to its rollout being delayed but, according to Rory McIlroy, that has proved a “blessing in disguise” due to the fact it has given those involved “more time to dial things in”.

The stage is set for TGL's launch on Tuesday night | TGL

It remains to be seen if simulator golf can indeed be sold to a TV audience, but here is everything you need to know about it.

What is TGL?

TGL, which stands for the Tomorrow Golf League, is a tech-infused simulator league that is being backed by two of the game’s most-recognisable players in Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy along with some big-hitting investors. It has been devised by Mike McCarley, a former Golf Channel executive, through a company called TMRW (tomorrow) Sports.

Who is it aimed at?

The primary target audience will be hard-core golfers but, with its quickfire format - a 40-second shot clock will be in operation - and players set to enter the arena to music playing and lights flashing, it’s also being viewed as an attempt to attract non-golfers.

Where is it being held?

The venue for the entire league will be the SoFi Centre, a first of its kind facility built specifically for TGL on the campus of Palm Beach State College in Florida. Seating 1500 people and measuring nearly 250,000 square feet, the total field play is 97 yards long and 50 yards wide while a giant screen is 64 feet high and 53 feet wide.

How does the simulator work?

Players will hit shots to it from approximately 35 yards away from real Bermuda grass fairways and rough with the same sand that Augusta National uses in its bunkers. Artificial turf makes up the area for shots played from 40 yards in and on the greens, which can change contour and height and be played to seven different pin positions thanks to a hydraulic system underneath.

How many teams are involved?

This year’s league involves six teams representing six different US cities - Atlanta Drive GC, Boston Common Golf, Jupiter Links Golf Club, Los Angeles Golf Club, New York Golf Club, and The Bay Golf Club. Each team is made up of four players, though only three are involved in each match. The launch clash sees New York, represented by Rickie Fowler, Matt Fitzpatrick and Xander Schauffele, take on The Bay’s Shane Lowry, Wyndham Clark and Ludvig Aberg.

Former Genesis Scottish Open champion Rickie Fowler tests out the TGL studio at a recent media day | TGL

How does each match work?

Spread over two hours, each match consists of two teams of three playing 15 holes across two sessions. Played in triples, holes 1 to 9 will see each team of three playing in an alternate-shot format before holes 10-15 are played as head-to-head singles for the entire hole, with each player from each team playing a total of two full holes during this session. Teams earn a point for each hole and a closest-to-the-pin competition will break ties after 15 holes.

Who are some of the other TGL players?

Tiger Woods is a part owner of Jupiter Links Golf Club and will be teaming up for it alongside Tom Kim, Max Homa and Kevin Kisner while Rory McIlroy, who says the arena has a “wow” factor, will be representing Boston Common Golf along with US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley, Hideki Matsuyama and Adam Scott. Others involved include Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose, who are Los Angeles Golf Club team-mates, and Atlanta Drive duo Patrick Cantlay and Justin Thomas.

Who are some of the big-hitting investors?

Boston Common is backed by Fenway Sports Group, which owns Liverpool FC and baseball team Boston Red Sox, while the Williams sisters - Serena and Venus - are among the owners of the Los Angeles Golf Club.

Where can you watch TGL in the UK?