Aldi Scotland awards £7,500 to sports clubs across Glasgow and the West of Scotland

Aldi Scotland has invested £7,500 in 9 local sports clubs across Glasgow and the West of Scotland as part of its annual Scottish Sport Fund initiative.

The fund reinforces the supermarket’s dedication to building a healthier Scotland by supporting the work of community sports clubs. Applications open throughout the year in different regions across Scotland, calling on local teams to apply for funding up to £2,500.

Glasgow City Foundation was awarded £2,500 – the highest funding available.

Greenock Glenpark Harriers was awarded £1,000

Formed in 2015, Glasgow City Foundation is a registered Scottish charity working to advance the health, education, and well-being of girls and women through sport. The Foundation operates a comprehensive football academy for over 130 girls aged six to 17 and partners with Glasgow City FC, Scotland’s most successful women’s football team. In addition to academy activities, the Foundation runs free educational and football programmes in local schools, Walking Football and Recreational Football sessions for women, and initiatives like Role Model school sessions and a Sister Club programme.

The club plans to use the funding from Aldi Scotland to deliver an October Holiday Camp for girls across Glasgow and the West. The initiative will provide access to football training and activities during the school break, giving participants the chance to stay active, build confidence, and engage with positive role models in a supportive environment.

Elsewhere in the region, Greenock Glenpark Harriers and Uddingston Shinty Club received £1,000. East Kilbride Hiking Club,Tir Connail Harps, L School of Dance, Rottenrow Bluesox Hockey Club, Glennifer Thistle Ladies and Mearns Gymnastics Club all received £500 each.

Aldi Scotland introduced its Scottish Sport Fund in 2016 to support individuals of all ages and abilities to get involved in physical activity in their local communities. The past decade has seen Aldi Scotland support over 650 clubs across Scotland, giving away almost £500,000, with the fund improving community access to sport across the country.

Uddingston Shinty Club was awarded £1,000

Sarah Crilly, Glasgow City Foundation, said: “We are so grateful to have received such generous funding from Aldi Scotland.

“This support will allow us to run a fully free October Holiday Camp for girls in our local communities, helping to remove cost barriers and encouraging more girls to participate in football.”

Graham Nicolson, Group Buying Director at Aldi Scotland, said: “Since launching in 2016, the Scottish Sport Fund has supported a diverse range of clubs with vital funding to invest in much-needed equipment and resources.