Aldi Scotland awards £7,500 to sports clubs across Central Scotland

Aldi Scotland has invested £7,500 in nine local sports clubs across Central Scotland as part of its annual Scottish Sport Fund initiative.

The fund reinforces the supermarket’s dedication to building a healthier Scotland by supporting the work of community sports clubs. Applications open throughout the year in different regions across Scotland, calling on local teams to apply for funding up to £2,500.

Stirling County Rugby Football Club was awarded £2,500 – the highest funding available.

Over 120 years old, Stirling County Rugby Football Club provides rugby, sports and social activities and facilities to the wider community within Central Scotland, Stirling District and the city of Stirling. With 600 playing members, the club runs three senior men’s amateur teams, a women’s team and a thriving youth section with 18 boys and girls teams, from Primary 1 to U18 level.

The club plans to use the funding from Aldi Scotland to purchase junior tackle mats to assist training in tackle safety for their youth sections.

Elsewhere in the region, Westquarter & Redding Cricket Club and Airdrie Division Guides received £1,000. Street Soccer Alloa, Active Sports For All, Stirling Albion Junior Academy Under 16’s, Forth Valley Senior Table Tennis Club, Fir Park Corner FC 2015s Boys and Riverside Girls Football Club all received £500 each.

Aldi Scotland introduced its Scottish Sport Fund in 2016 to support individuals of all ages and abilities to get involved in physical activity in their local communities. The past decade has seen Aldi Scotland support over 650 clubs across Scotland, giving away almost £500,000, with the fund improving community access to sport across the country.

Eddie Pollock, Stirling County Rugby Football Club, said: “We are so grateful to have received such generous funding from Aldi Scotland.

“This funding will allow us to purchase junior tackle mats to assist with our youth training, supporting player safety and teaching the kids to tackle safely in a fun manner, as they transition from touch to contact rugby.”

Graham Nicolson, Group Buying Director at Aldi Scotland, said: “Since launching in 2016, the Scottish Sport Fund has supported a diverse range of clubs with vital funding to invest in much-needed equipment and resources.