Aldi Scotland awards £6,500 to sports clubs across North East, Highlands and Islands

Aldi Scotland has invested £6,500 in seven local sports clubs across the North East, Highlands and Islands as part of its annual Scottish Sport Fund initiative.

The fund reinforces the supermarket’s dedication to building a healthier Scotland by supporting the work of community sports clubs. Applications open throughout the year in different regions across Scotland, calling on local teams to apply for funding up to £2,500.

Inverness Hurricanes Ice Hockey Club was awarded £2,500 – the highest funding available.

Founded in 1987 and re-established in 2016, Inverness Hurricanes Ice Hockey Club is a recreational club open to adults aged 18 to 65. The club provides a welcoming and inclusive environment for players of all skill levels, including those new to the sport. With members ranging in age from 19 to 56, the club plays home games at Inverness Ice Centre and travels across Scotland for away matches.

Inverness Hurricanes received £2,500 funding as part of Aldi’s initiative (photo credit- Mackie Sports Photography)

The club plans to use the funding from Aldi Scotland to purchase protective equipment in a variety of sizes for both male and female players. This will allow newcomers to try the sport without the financial burden of buying their own gear, supporting those in the local community to get involved in ice hockey.

Elsewhere in the region, Wolfpax Riders and Moray Junior Ice Hockey Clubreceived £1,000. Aberdeen University Camanachd, Cullen FC, St George’s Community Centre SCIO and Kemnay Football Club all received £500 each.

Aldi Scotland introduced its Scottish Sport Fund in 2016 to support individuals of all ages and abilities to get involved in physical activity in their local communities. The past decade has seen Aldi Scotland support over 650 clubs across Scotland, giving away almost £500,000, with the fund improving community access to sport across the country.

Ruairidh Nicolson, Inverness Hurricanes Ice Hockey Club said: “We are so grateful to have received such generous funding from Aldi Scotland.

“This funding will allow us to purchase protective equipment so that new players can try ice hockey without the upfront cost of buying their own gear. This will help us grow our club and make the sport more accessible to everyone in our community.”

Graham Nicolson, Group Buying Director at Aldi Scotland, said: “Since launching in 2016, the Scottish Sport Fund has supported a diverse range of clubs with vital funding to invest in much-needed equipment and resources.