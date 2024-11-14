Agony for Scottish golfer in DP World Tour card battle

David Law misses out on regaining his card by one shot in Qualifying School Final

David Law will have to rely mainly on his Category 19 status to secure starts on the DP World Tour next season after agonisingly missing out on a Qualifying School card in Spain.

After being comfortably inside a card-winning position following the opening 72 holes in the six-round marathon at Infinitum Golf in Tarragona, the Aberdonian was knocked out of his stride in the penultimate circuit.

When that was halted by thunderstorms on Tuesday afternoon, Law found himself three over for the day with two holes to play on the Lakes Course on the Costa Dorada.

David Law tees off in the sixth and final round in the DP World Tour Qualifying School Final in Spain | Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

It was then announced that there would be no play at all on Wednesday after a weather warning had been issued by the Spanish Government as more heavy rain hit the east coast of the country.

When play then resumed on Thursday morning, the 2019 ISPS Handa Vic Open champion finished par-birdie as he signed for a 73, which left him in a tie for 18th heading into the final round.

It was looking good for Law when he picked up birdies at the third and fifth before giving one of those shots back at the par-3 seventh. He then birdied the ninth and 13th to edge himself back into a card-winning position only to run up a costly bogey 6 at the 16th.

Fighting all the way to the bitter end, the two-time Scottish Amateur champion signed off with a birdie-4 for a closing 68 and a 17-under-par total.

Alas, that left him in a tie for 22nd, which would have been good enough in the past to have secured a card but not on this occasion as it was top 20 and ties this time.

It will leave Law feeling disappointed after playing some solid golf over the past couple of months, but, at the same time, it’s not the end of the world.

Having finished 119th in the Race to Dubai, he’ll hopefully get into a decent number of events and one good week would see him sitting back at the top table.

