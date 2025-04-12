'Abysmal': Battling Bob MacIntyre laments what caused him to miss cut at Masters

Scot suffers disappointing early exit for first time in three Augusta National appearances

Bob MacIntyre blamed an “abysmal” putting performance as he suffered the disappointment of a first missed Masters cut in his third Augusta National appearance.

The Oban man was still in with a chance of making it through to the weekend again in the season’s opening major after battling his socks off on the back nine in the second round.

He twice did well to limit the damage after finding water at both the 11th and 13th and was one shot outside the projected two-under cut mark following a birdie at the 14th.

Bob MacIntyre pictured during the second round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club | Andrew Redington/Getty Images

However, a bogey at the par-3 16th after missing the green in position Z almost seemed to knock the stuffing out of him as he then missed a short par putt at the 17th and also bogeyed the last.

“Just disappointed,” declared the world No 17 after signing for a second successive 75 for a six-over total. “I holed one putt outside four feet for two days, which is abysmal.”

A couple of hours after Rory McIlroy’s heart had been in his mouth as his second shot just clambered onto the green at the 13th and eagled it as he clawed his way back into the tournament, MacIntyre was a fraction away from doing likewise.

“Yeah, that was just rolling the dice,” added the Scot. “Didn't seem to do anything right or didn't see anything coming off right. Probably the only bad swing I've had all day really, second shot on 11.

“Other than that, I feel like I've played pretty well for two days. (But) I'm going up the road. I was battling as hard as I could, but, if you can’t get the ball in the hole, you’ve got no chance.”

Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley shakes hands with Bernhard Langer after his final round at Augusta National Golf Club | Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Others to miss the cut included two-time winner Bernhard Langer, who, in his 41st and final appearance in the event, fell one short after missing a ten-footer at the last.

“Yeah, it was a very special last two days for me,” admitted Langer, who was greeted by Fred Ridley, the Augusta National chairman, as he made his way from the 18th green for the final time.

