Aberdeen Special Olympian fronts Co-op and Coca-Cola campaign raising funds for inclusive sport

Aberdeen’s Alex Rae – a medal-winning Special Olympics GB table tennis player and long-serving Co-op colleague – is fronting a new nationwide campaign from Co-op and Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) to champion inclusion through sport.

The Meals That Matter campaign, running in Co-op stores across the UK from 9 July to 5 August, raises funds for Special Olympics GB, which supports more than 12,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities across grassroots sports clubs.

Shoppers can support the campaign by picking up a special £6 meal deal – including two Co-op pizzas and a 4-pack of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar or Diet Coke – with 25p from every sale donated directly to the charity.

Alex, double silver medallist in table tennis, who works at the Co-op store on Rosehill Drive, is one of five Special Olympics athlete ambassadors proudly representing the campaign. He said:

Alex Rae

“Being a part of the Special Olympics Grampian club is amazing – as is working for Co-op. The support and encouragement I’ve had has helped me build my confidence and really believe in myself.

I’d love for more people with intellectual disabilities to have opportunities like these so they can really see what they can do.”

Now in his 25th year at Co-op, Alex recently visited the Co-op store in Edinburgh, where he saw himself featured on the store’s front windows as part of the campaign launch.

In a UK first, the campaign will also feature Makaton symbols – a communication tool using signs and symbols to support people with communication difficulties – on point-of-sale materials in-store.

Alex Rae

The campaign’s visibility will be unmissable, with digital screens, floor vinyls, and front-of-store displays featuring Special Olympics GB athletes and messages about inclusion in everyday life.

Holly Firmin, Senior Community Partnerships Manager at CCEP, said:

“This campaign is about showing what’s possible when everyone is given the support they need to thrive – in sport, in the workplace, and in society. We’re so proud to be part of something that helps raise awareness and funding for the incredible work of Special Olympics GB.”