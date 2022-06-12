Abdominal injury troubles Andy Murray in ATP Tour final defeat to Matteo Berrettini at Boss Open

The two-time Wimbledon champion had made it through to the final of a grass-court tournament for the first time since lifting his second title at the All England Club in 2016, beating Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios.

He was bidding to win his first title since 2019 but, after forcing a deciding set, began to experience discomfort and twice needed treatment before succumbing to a 6-4 5-7 6-3 defeat.

Murray appeared to be pointing to his left hip area in conversations with the physio

after dropping serve to start the deciding set and then requested treatment mid-game at 2-4.

It appeared the 35-year-old might decide to retire, but he fought on until the finish line, which came when Berrettini broke for a second time in the set.

Speaking later, Murray revealed it was abdominal pain that had affected him but only two weeks from Wimbledon, and with Murray due to play at Queen's Club next week, the Scot must hope this is not an issue that will put him back on the sidelines after one his best weeks since returning from hip surgery.

Andy Murray of Great Britain reacts dejected during Men`s Singles final between Andy Murray of Great Britain and Matteo Berrettini of Italy during day seven of the BOSS OPEN at Tennisclub Weissenhof on June 12, 2022 in Stuttgart, Germany. (Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images)

Murray underwent a resurfacing operation on his right hip in 2019, but he then struggled with a number of troublesome niggles in his pelvic area.

He had fought back very well to force a decider after dropping serve in the third game of the match as Berrettini, playing in his first tournament since March following hand surgery, showed again how well suited his game is to grass.

Speaking in an on-court interview broadcast by Tennis Channel, Murray said: "It's been a incredible week here. I really enjoyed it. I'd like to congratulate Matteo and his team on a fantastic week.

"Sorry I couldn't get over the line today, but there's been a lot of progress the last few weeks. I'm looking forward to what the future has to hold, I'm feeling a lot better about my game. Hopefully my body can hold up a little while longer so I can keep playing matches like this."

Matteo Berrettini of Italy reacts during Men`s Singles final between Andy Murray of Great Britain and Matteo Berrettini of Italy during day seven of the BOSS OPEN at Tennisclub Weissenhof on June 12, 2022 in Stuttgart, Germany. (Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images)

Murray will play Italy's Lorenzo Sonego in the first round of the Cinch Championship at Queen's. British number one Cameron Norrie, the third seed, takes on Bulgaria's former Wimbledon semi-finalist Grigor Dimitrov and second-ranked Briton Dan Evans faces defending champion Berrettini.

Ryan Peniston, the British number seven, has been handed a tough opening-round draw as he plays top seed and French Open runner-up Casper Ruud.

British number five Liam Broady faces Croatia's seventh seed Marin Cilic in his first-round match. Three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka will play American Frances Tiafoe.

Boss Open organisers, meanwhile, announced they are investigating a claim from Nick Kyrgios that he received racial abuse from the stands during Saturday's semi-final.