'A win for players and fans' - Tiger Woods delivers verdict on new PGA Tour CEO

Tiger Woods has hailed the appointment of Brian Rolapp, a veteran NFL executive, as the PGA Tour’s new CEO as a “win for players and fans”.

Rolapp will take over the reins from Jay Monahan, who is staying on with the Florida-based tour until the end of 2026 as part of a handover process.

Both Woods and Adam Scott were part of a PGA Tour CEO Search Committee that was set up when Monahan announced that he intended to step down upon completing a decade as commissioner after succeeding Tim Finchen in January 2017.

New PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp pictured with player director Tiger Woods at a board meeting in Cromwell, Connecticut, on Tuesday | Tracy Wilcox/PGA Tour

Rolapp, who has spent more than two decades with the NFL and, most recently, served as the chief media and business officer, was the committee’s "unanimous" recommendation.

“Brian’s appointment is a win for players and fans,” said Woods, who is one of the circuit’s player directors. “He has a clear respect for the game and our players and brings a fresh perspective from his experience in the NFL.

“I’m excited about what’s ahead and confident that with Brian’s leadership, we’ll continue to grow the tour in ways that benefit everyone who loves this sport.”

In an Open Letter, Rolapp, who will take up his new post later in the summer, laid out his plans for the circuit, though it remains to be seen what will be the outcome of ongoing talks between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which, of course, backs the breakaway LIV Golf League.

“Golf has one of the deepest histories and many of the most timeless traditions in all of sports,” he wrote. “That history and those traditions have inspired generations of players and fans, creating both a game and a tour that millions around the world love.

“At the same time, professional golf is evolving, as are the ways fans consume sports. My goal as CEO is to honor golf’s traditions but not be overly bound by them. Respect the past. Build the future. Let’s move forward together.

“Over the past few years, the Tour has made meaningful progress in addressing these changes - from creating more opportunities for players to improving the competitive structure and enhancing the fan experience.

“But there’s still significant work to do and incredible opportunity remains ahead. From creating the highest quality golf product that includes the best players in the world, to strengthening commercial partnerships—as I spoke to players, board members, and fans in recent months, I felt drawn to this potential.”

Current PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan is staying on with the circuit until the end of 2026 as part of a handover process | Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

Monahan’s position has seemed uncomfortable ever since a deal to enter into the talks with the Saudis was announced without the PGA Tour membership knowing anything about what was happening in the background.

He took a leave of absence due to the anxiety that caused before returning to work but the damage had been done in the eyes of some of the leading players.

“A year ago, I informed our Boards that upon completing a decade as commissioner, I would step down from my role at the end of 2026,” said Monahan.

“Since then, we’ve worked together to identify a leader who can build on our momentum and develop a process that ensures a smooth transition. We’ve found exactly the right leader in Brian Rolapp, and I’m excited to support him as he transitions from the NFL into his new role leading the PGA Tour.”