9 of the best bars for watching the Champions League final in Edinburgh

Ahead of Liverpool and Real Madrid's clash in Kiev we scout out the best bars in Edinburgh for taking in all the action.

Edinburgh has a fantastic selection of atmospheric pubs screening the tournament, with everything from massive screens to themed drinks and snacks, writes Steph Abbot.

The Three Sisters

A list of Edinburgh’s top sports bars wouldn’t be complete without mentioning the titan that is The Three Sisters.

With a massive outdoor screen, bar and seating area this venue makes a great place to watch the beautiful game. Peckish fans can also enjoy a woodfired pizza or grab a burger from one of the courtyard’s food stalls.

Visit: 139 Cowgate - thethreesistersbar.co.uk

McSorleys

A regular host of live music and sport, this Irish bar also offers a great vantage point for the unfolding action in Kiev. With four 20 foot high cinema screens dotted throughout the bar, you are sure not to miss a moment.

Visit: 14 Forrest Road - mcsorleysbar.com

Belushi's

Situated behind Waverley train station, Belushi's is a kaledioscopes of big and small screens all of which will be displaying the big game in Kiev.

Peckish fans can grab a burger to go with their pint before, during or after the match.

Visit: 9-13 Market Street - belushis.com

The Pear Tree

A firm favourite during Festival season, this bar’s massive beer garden will host a big screen displaying Saturday night's action.

This is a nice little spot to watch the football while kicking back with your drink of choice and enjoying one of their tasty chilli dogs.

Visit: 38 West Nicholson Street - peartreeedinburgh.co.uk

The Golf Tavern

Established in 1456, The Golf Tavern is one of the oldest pubs in the country. While the walls are covered in golfing memorabilia and old fashioned knick-knacks, come Saturday, this place will switch its focus to football as Liverpool and Real Madrid take to the pitch. Booths can be reserved, and there are plenty of comfy couches on offer too.

Visit: 30-31 Wrights House - golftavern.co.uk

Footlights Bar and Grill

With two large projector screens and seven additional TV screens, you can definitely get your fill of the football this weekend at Footlights.

Indulge in their Scottish Pride burger, topped with haggis and bacon, and washed down with any one of the bar's international beers or whiskies, while you take in Europe's cream of the crop.

Visit: 7 Spittal Street - footlightsbar.co.uk

Finnegans Wake

This lively Irish bar has a great atmosphere and is a good choice for fans who like both football and live music. There are multiple screens to watch the game on, but this place gets busy quickly at the weekends so it’s best to head along early to bag yourself a seat.

Visit: 9B Victoria Street - finnegans-wake.co.uk

Beer and Skittles

Having recently undergone a big refurbishment, this pub promises lots of tasty new dishes and drinks, as well as four massive widescreen 4K TVs which will be showing the Reds' clash with Los Merengues. The large beer garden also has plenty of seating and some brand new pool tables, if you fancy a break from the footie.

Visit: 14 Picardy Place - beerandskittlesbar.co.uk

The Amber Rose

Fans keen to head to this pub for their football fill are encouraged to book a table ahead of time, as this Rose Street haunt fills up fast. With classic pub grub, reasonably priced drinks (including party bowls for sharing with friends) and multiple big screens, you might be here long after the final whistle.

Visit: 22- 26 Castle Street - greatukpubs.co.uk/theamberroseedinburgh





