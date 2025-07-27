2026 ISPS HANDA Senior Open to be held at iconic Scottish venue

Over-50s’ major heading back to Gleneagles Hotel, where Darren Clarke triumphed in 2022

Gleneagles Hotel will host the 2026 ISPS HANDA Senior Open - the second time the over-50s’ major will be held at the Perthshire venue.

Darren Clarke triumphed in the event’s first visit to Gleneagles Hotel in 2022, becoming just the fourth player to win both The Open and Senior Open.

The 39th edition will take place on the King’s Course 23-26 July - the week after The 154th Open is staged at Royal Birkdale in Southport.

Johnnie Cole-Hamilton, Executive Director – Championships at The R&A, said: “The King’s Course has a rich history of hosting leading championships and we know the players will enjoy the thrill of competing there, just as they did in 2022.

‘King’s Course rated as one of best in ythe country’

“We are continuing the development and appeal of the Championship by returning to such a renowned venue and I’m sure there will be great anticipation among fans to watch the world class players in action at Gleneagles.”

Edward Kitson, Championship Director of the ISPS HANDA Senior Open, added: “Three years ago, Gleneagles proved itself a more than worthy host venue of Europe’s only Senior Major Championship and we are delighted to announce our return their next year.