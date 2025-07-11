2025 Genesis Scottish Open: Martin Dempster's daily divots

Rory McIlroy pictured during the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club | Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Why Rory McIlroy had Hearts on his mind, Saturday sellout and Gullane news

Our golf correspondent digs out some stories behind the scenes at The Renaissance Club.

Rory McIlroy has Hearts on his mind

He didn’t break out into a chorus of ‘Hearts, Hearts, Glorious Hearts’ but it was funny hearing Rory McIlroy say ‘Come on the Hearts’ at The Renaissance Club.

The grand slam winner, a big Manchester United supporter, made the comment after seeing that a well-known Hearts fan in the golf writing world was wearing a maroon top at a media huddle.

Calum Hill had also been talking about the Tynecastle club earlier in the day due to his new caddie, Stuart Davidson, also being a Jambo.

“I see that on his yardage book every time,” laughed Hill in reply to being asked if Davidson had mentioned his team. “He's always talking about them. I heard it was 8-0 against East Kilbride (in a pre-season friendly) and, even though I follow zero football, I know that's impressive!”

Fans flocking to East Lothian have been enjoying glorious conditions for this year’s event | Getty Images

It’s a Saturday sellout in sunshine

The big names had already guaranteed a bumper crowd and now the added bonus of glorious weather is set to create a new record attendance for the event at The Renaissance Club.

It was announced by the event organisers on Friday afternoon that Saturday’s third round is officially sold out, meaning 23,000 fans are set to be out on the East Lothian course.

Even though there weren’t that many there for the second round, it still had the feeling of being close to the atmosphere of The Open.

“We’re looking forward to a fantastic weekend of golf and entertainment, and welcoming our best ever crowd to the event,” said Rory Colville, the championship director.

Gordon Simpson is leaving Gullane to become the secretary at Swinley Forrest | Contributed

Gullane secretary is on the move

Nearby Gullane Golf Club is on the lookout for a new secretary after Gordon Simpson’s announcement that he is leaving in September to take on that role at Swinley Forest in Berkshire.

Simpson replaced David Morgan at the East Lothian club in 2019 after a spell as the managing secretary at Ladybank in Fife.

“I will be sad to leave, but I will do so knowing the club is in a very healthy position, with an exceptional team who will continue to drive the club and the facilities forward once I depart,” Simpson told The Scotsman.

As for Swinley Forest, he added: “It is a unique members’ club that offers a quality service and facilities on all levels.”

A marshal holds a sign at The Renaissance Club | Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Security man steps in to aid stricken fan

Andy Dawber’s job this week - and others, too, when he plays on the DP World Tour - is Rory McIlroy’s personal security guard.

A lovely man, he’s always close by when the grand slam winner is making his way from the practice area to the tee and then out on the course as well.