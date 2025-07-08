2025 Genesis Scottish Open: Martin Dempster's daily divots

Stars making most of visit to East Lothian plus young Scot enjoys ‘Stadium Hole’ thrill

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our golf correspondent digs out some stories behind the scenes at The Renaissance Club.

Big names out early at North Berwick this year

It’s become part and parcel of Genesis Scottish Open week in East Lothian - and it started early this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Monday night, Ryan Fox and Daniel Berger, the world 29 and 31 respectively, turned up at North Berwick West Links and headed out for a game.

Double PGA Tour winner Ryan Fox, right, pictured with his playing partners, from left, George Harper jnr, George Cochrane and Gordon Milligan at North Berwick on Monday | North Berwick Golf Club

Pulling his own clubs, Fox played in a group that included local member Gordon Milligan, who described the Kiwi as a “great bloke”, and past North Berwick and Bass Rock champion George Cochrane.

American Berger, meanwhile, was out in another group as the duo followed in the footsteps of the likes of Max Homa, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth after they all did likewise over the past few years.

Bill McColl played on the European Tour and enjoyed one of the highlights of his career at Muirfield | Getty Images

Bill McColl’s son on caddying duties

Richie Ramsay’s current caddie is the son of Scot who once picked up a prestigious prize in The Open next door at Muirfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josh McColl picked up the Aberdonian’s bag recently, having also caddied for 2019 Genesis Scottish Open winner Bernd Wiesberger at one point.

His dad Bill was a European Tour player who teed up in seven majors and won the Tooting Bec Cup, awarded for the lowest round by a British player, for his 68 in the 1980 Open.

Indeed, Josh wears the Tooting Bec Cup medal on a chain around his neck in memory of his dad, who died two years ago.

Lara Douglas pictured playing in the Genesis Scottish Open Pro-Am at The Renaissance Club | Chris Young/Scottish Golf

‘Stadium Hole’ highlight for Scottish Golf youngster

The stands may have been empty around the ‘Stadium Hole’ but it was still something to remember for 17-year-old Lara Douglas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Playing in the first of two pro-ams for the $9 million Rolex Series event, the Glenbervie player was close to making a hole-in-one at what is playing as the sixth hole at The Renaissance Club this week.

With Matteo Manassero as the pro before Richie Ramsay took over on the back nine and fellow Scottish Golf players Louisa Hamilton and Melissa Keay also in the group, Douglas made a birdie 2 and her face told how pleasing that had been.

Also taking part in Tuesday’s pro-am were Luca Smith, Fraser Walters and Alexander Yuill, who played with Jordan Smith on the front nine then Grant Forrest on the back nine.

Xander Schauffele spoke about shaving his legs in pre-Genesis Scottish Open press conference | Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Close shave for Xander Schauffele!

It might have been a first in a golf media centre - a golfer talking about shaving his legs!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In fairness to 2022 winner and current Open champion Xander Schauffele, it was in relation to him teaming up with Theo Health, a Scottish sports startup specialising in smart clothing to support athletes around injury prevention and recovery.

“We were shaving bits of my leg off to put the sensor in,” said the American of being involved in the prototype stage. “When you get hurt, it looks at how your leg is firing, how certain parts of your body are firing and you use the sensor to see if there's a matchup on the left and right.