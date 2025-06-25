12-year-old Scottish golfer hits two holes-in-one in just 11 days

Ritchie Sinclair enjoys what is a thrill of a lifetime for many golfers twice in quick succession

A 12-year-old Scottish golfer has hit two holes-in-one in the space of just 11 days during a spate of aces at his home club.

Ritchie Sinclair enjoyed what is reckoned to be the thrill of a lifetime for many golfers twice in quick succession at Turriff in Aberdeenshire.

He hit his first hole-in-one playing the 16th hole, which measured 174 yards off the green tees, playing a round with Jake Stuart, a friend of the family.

Ritchie Sinclair celebrates making his first hole-in-one at Turriff Golf Club in Aberdeenshire | Contributed

Then, in the second round of the club’s junior championship and playing with Jack Simpson on this occasion, he aced the 15th off the yellow tees from 198 yards. He used a Taylormade Stealth driver for both shots.

“Amazing,” said Sinclair, who has been a member at Turriff since 2023, of his feat. “It felt really good and I feel proud of myself.”

The club’s Junior Section is going from strength to strength, with Sinclair being among 96 juniors.

“That’s to the dedication of our Safeguard Officer, Susan Davidson, and Junior Convenor, Wayne Stuart and all the volunteers who give up their time every week to take the beginners out on the golf course,” said club administrator Rachel Calam.

Ritchie Sinclair celebrates making his second hole-in-one at his home club | Contributed

“This encourages and gives the juniors confidence to gain their handicap and get out playing in competitions at home and away courses.”

Sinclair’s aces were quickly followed by two other members hitting holes-in-one.

Kathleen Hay, who has been a member since 2021 after being introduced to the game through a Love.Golf initiative run by PGA pro James Calam and his assistant Daniel McKay, hit her ace at the tenth from 135 yards off the red tees in the second round of the ladies’ championship .

Honorary member Ellis Duguid, meanwhile, had something to celebrate as well after making an ace the 17th - it was from 132 yards off the whites - in the first round of the gents’ championship.

“The greenkeepers should get a thank you as the course is in immaculate condition,” added Calam. “We are receiving lots of great reviews and positive feedback from members, guests and visitors.”