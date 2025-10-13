Elise MacDonald | Supplied

Scotland’s business community will gather in Edinburgh on 29 October for The Changemakers Conference 2025, hosted by The Marketing Society.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now one of the UK’s most influential forums for leadership, creativity, and innovation, the event will unite senior figures from global brands, agencies, and emerging enterprises to explore how organisations can lead responsibly amid digital transformation and evolving consumer expectations.

CEO of The Marketing Society, Sophie Devonshire will open the conference, welcoming delegates to a day designed to inspire strategic thinking and practical action. Across themed sessions, experts will share insights on negotiation, storytelling, sustainability, personal branding, and artificial intelligence.

Changemakers 2024 | Supplied

The first session, sponsored by advertising agency Jack Ryan, focuses on influence and communication. David Kean, co-founder of Catalyst, will deliver a keynote on mastering high-stakes conversations — sharing behavioural science strategies to build trust and deliver better business outcomes. Filmmaker Ella Greenwood will discuss storytelling as a force for social change, while Tony Anderson, easyJet’s first marketing director, will reflect on launching one of Europe’s most recognisable brands with lessons in agility and resilience.

The second session, chaired by brand consultancy Rationale, explores digital influence and purpose-led transformation. Former LinkedIn executive Alicia Teltz will demonstrate how professionals can harness the platform for authentic engagement and growth. Bupa’s Dan Sullivan and Rationale’s Caroline Olechowski will then examine how Bupa is aligning innovation and purpose to redefine its brand in global healthcare.

A live podcast on “Marketing in the Age of AI” will feature Lane Media’s Barry Fearn, Rachael Bews, Founder of Nu-Coton, and Kathryn Strachan, AI specialist and international best seller, exploring AI’s ethical and commercial implications — from data transparency to consumer trust.

In the afternoon, creative leader Wayne Deakin will discuss how creativity and human insight drive transformation, followed by a session chaired by Jenny Emslie of Sunshine – The Social Agency, highlighting purpose-driven partnerships. NatWest’s Petra Cameron and Olympic BMX champion Beth Shriever MBE will share insights before author Laura Bates closes the day with an address on AI, gender, and inclusion.

29 October, National Museum of Scotland, Edinburgh