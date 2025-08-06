Scottish PPE firm helps find the unsung health heroes of 2025

Celebrating the exceptional dedication of NHS Scotland staff whose vital contributions often go unnoticed | Supplied

Searching for an unsung health hero, sponsored by the PPE firm helping NHS staff in Scotland do their job safely every day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Skytec Alpha Solway are honoured to sponsor the Unsung Hero Award at this year’s Scotland Health Awards, celebrating the exceptional dedication of NHS Scotland staff whose vital contributions often go unnoticed.

As part of Globus Group’s portfolio, Skytec Alpha Solway have been safeguarding healthcare professionals and workers across multiple industries for over 30 years. Their safety solutions are designed with a focus on comfort and protection, empowering staff to perform their roles with confidence and efficiency.

This year’s award recognises individuals or teams who go the extra mile to make a genuine difference in the lives of others in Scotland.

We are proud to continue our longstanding partnership with NHS Scotland through these prestigious awards Bryan Lawrie, managing director at Globus Group

Previously known as the Reader’s Choice Award, this category continues to spotlight those whose efforts embody the spirit of care and commitment. Skytec Alpha Solway has consistently supported NHS Scotland by providing high-performance PPE solutions tailored to the unique needs of healthcare environments.

Among their latest innovations is the Skytec 4530 disposable 3-panel fold-flat respirator, which has earned exceptional feedback, including impressive Face Fit Test results. Featuring European-made filter media, low breathing resistance, and a secure metal-free harness system, the 4530 is the newest addition to Skytec’s premium respirator range and is already in use by NHS Borders staff.

Claire Simpson, business manager at NHS Borders, said: “In 2024 Globus supported rolling out a trial of the Skytec 4530. In the six months of fitting our pass rate has been 85% with a high fit factor, comparing favourably to alternatives.

“The mask is well received by staff for the quality, especially its featured contoured nose seal and easy to mould nose bridge, leading to a high comfort level.

Several Surgeons provided feedback that the Skytec 4530 is far more comfortable and breathable to wear compared to alternatives. Claire Simpson

“Although not targeted as a petite mask we have been able to move several staff with petite faces from powered respirators to the 4530 which has been extremely beneficial. The support from Globus has been invaluable and I look forward to continuing to work with them.”

Further strengthening its commitment, Globus Group recently secured a contract with National Services Scotland to supply examination gloves. The company also continues to invest significantly in UK-based manufacturing of both raw materials and finished products, reinforcing its dedication to supporting the NHS and the wider healthcare sector.

To find out more about Skytec Alpha Solway and Globus, click here.