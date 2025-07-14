Scotland’s colleges offer pathways for everyone: Here’s how to find the best one for you
Scotland’s colleges are the largest providers of training and skills in the country. Whether you’re just starting out, changing direction, or returning to learning, there’s a college near you ready to support your ambitions.
College is for everyone
One in five of Scotland’s 18-19-year-olds choose to study full time at college.
But it’s not just for school leavers - 41% of college students are over 25, so if you’re looking to upskill or retrain, you won’t be alone.
Colleges offer outstanding support to students at every stage, and they’re a key part of the Scottish Government’s Young Person’s Guarantee, helping 16-24-year-olds connect to opportunities for the future.
Get the qualifications and skills that count
College opens doors to opportunity - whether you’re aiming for university, starting a new career, or retraining in something different.
With pathways into further study, skilled work and apprenticeships, colleges are focused on helping you shape a successful future.
The vast majority of college leavers move on to positive destinations. Many also use college as a stepping stone to university, with growing numbers progressing directly into second or third year of a degree.
Courses are developed in partnership with employers, ensuring students gain the skills that today’s workplaces are looking for. And with thousands studying as part of their job, colleges are supporting people to build and grow their careers.
Real experience for real jobs
Scotland’s colleges have strong links with employers and are the largest providers of Modern Apprenticeships.
They work hand-in-hand with industry to design relevant, practical courses - giving students a clear edge in the job market with hands-on skills and real-world experience.
Flexible learning, personalised support, and funding
Whether you prefer to study full time, part time, or online, there’s a course structure that works for you.
College learning is flexible and designed to fit around your life - work, family, or other commitments.
Choose from a wide range of options, including entry-level courses, apprenticeships, professional qualifications, and degree programmes. Many colleges also offer online learning to help you boost your career or learn something new.
There’s also a variety of funding options available - from bursaries and discretionary grants to support for childcare. Your local college can guide you through the process.
Whoever you are. Wherever you are. Whatever you want to be.
Find your local college at choosecollege.scot and start your journey today.
The College Development Network (CDN) works with colleges to develop their people, share their great work, and enhance student success. It is the leading expert on college governance in Scotland and runs the National Board Development Programme for College Boards.