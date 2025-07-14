College Development Network

What could be more important than choosing your future? If you’re exploring your next steps in education or thinking about a new career, your local college could be the key to unlocking your potential.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland’s colleges are the largest providers of training and skills in the country. Whether you’re just starting out, changing direction, or returning to learning, there’s a college near you ready to support your ambitions.

College is for everyone

One in five of Scotland’s 18-19-year-olds choose to study full time at college.

But it’s not just for school leavers - 41% of college students are over 25, so if you’re looking to upskill or retrain, you won’t be alone.

Colleges offer outstanding support to students at every stage, and they’re a key part of the Scottish Government’s Young Person’s Guarantee, helping 16-24-year-olds connect to opportunities for the future.

College Development Network

Get the qualifications and skills that count

College opens doors to opportunity - whether you’re aiming for university, starting a new career, or retraining in something different.

With pathways into further study, skilled work and apprenticeships, colleges are focused on helping you shape a successful future.

The vast majority of college leavers move on to positive destinations. Many also use college as a stepping stone to university, with growing numbers progressing directly into second or third year of a degree.

Courses are developed in partnership with employers, ensuring students gain the skills that today’s workplaces are looking for. And with thousands studying as part of their job, colleges are supporting people to build and grow their careers.

Real experience for real jobs

Scotland’s colleges have strong links with employers and are the largest providers of Modern Apprenticeships.

They work hand-in-hand with industry to design relevant, practical courses - giving students a clear edge in the job market with hands-on skills and real-world experience.

College Development Network

Flexible learning, personalised support, and funding

Whether you prefer to study full time, part time, or online, there’s a course structure that works for you.

College learning is flexible and designed to fit around your life - work, family, or other commitments.

Choose from a wide range of options, including entry-level courses, apprenticeships, professional qualifications, and degree programmes. Many colleges also offer online learning to help you boost your career or learn something new.

There’s also a variety of funding options available - from bursaries and discretionary grants to support for childcare. Your local college can guide you through the process.

Whoever you are. Wherever you are. Whatever you want to be.

Find your local college at choosecollege.scot and start your journey today.