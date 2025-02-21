Open Day: visit Glenalmond, see the spectacular setting and discover the Glenalmond spirit. | Graeme Hart/Perthshire Picture Agency

Glenalmond College is an education based on adventure, with pupils experiencing outdoor activities including mountain biking, rock climbing and mountaineering. Discover more at the school open day Saturday, 22 March.

When Prime Minister William Gladstone founded Glenalmond College in 1847, he chose a breathtaking Perthshire estate as its home. His vision for academic excellence, strong pastoral care, and a well-rounded education remains at the heart of the school today.

Set within 300 acres of stunning Scottish countryside, Glenalmond provides a learning environment that extends far beyond the classroom. Outdoor education is a core part of the experience, offering pupils the chance to live, learn and grow surrounded by spectacular landscapes. From mountaineering and rock climbing to kayaking on Loch Earn, dinghy sailing, and tackling professionally-built mountain biking trails, adventure is woven into everyday life at Glenalmond and everyone has the opportunity to try something new.

The Warden (headmaster) Mark Mortimer said: “Outdoor learning is at the heart of what we do. We give pupils challenging but enjoyable adventures with friends, which helps them learn to succeed and build resilience.

“Glenalmond spirit is about giving it a go, whether that is learning an instrument or lines for a play. We help pupils to develop life skills to deal with setbacks and take advice, so they succeed in the future.

“These experiences create life-long memories and, along with emotional intelligence, are as crucial to a happy and successful life, we believe, as academic qualifications. The Warden Mark Mortimer

He added: “Glenalmond has always existed to develop fine human beings and good citizens, confident, equipped and ready to live healthy lives that are fun, fulfilling and have a positive impact on people and places. These experiences create life-long memories and, along with emotional intelligence, are as crucial to a happy and successful life, we believe, as academic qualifications.”

DoE (Duke of Edinburgh) bronze, silver and gold challenges are offered, together with clay pigeon shooting and the opportunity to join a cadet force which has been at the school for 150 years.

Competitive on the sports fields | Submitted

Glenalmond College also takes part in competitive sports and entered the only school team in the recent Doddie Grand Tour epic endurance challenge.

Mr Mortimer explained: “There is scientific evidence that time spent outdoors in childhood reduces anxiety and mental health issues in older life.

“We also provide the opportunity for children to enjoy their childhood, away from social pressures in this beautiful location.” The Warden Mark Mortimer

Academics are another area of strength, with a focus on traditional subject choices, as well as developing more real-world learning as part of the curriculum, such as entrepreneurialism and problem-solving – skills to equip pupils for life beyond school.

Register now for the open day and see for yourself what Glenalmond has to offer | Submitted

A diverse range of co-curricular activities are on offer, for those who are keen to pursue their interests in sport, the arts and academics, supported by an excellent team of specialist staff.

Glenalmond College offers an independent boarding school education for 12 to 18-year-olds and is about an hour’s journey from Edinburgh and Glasgow.

In a partnership with Craigclowan School and Nursery, Glenalmond is now able to offer an all-through educational pathway for pupils aged 3-18, across the two different campuses.

The Navy, Army and RAF Cadets marched to chapel led by the Glenalmond Pipes and Drums for the Service of Remembrance, at The Chapel of the Holy Trinity, Glenalmond College, last year | Graeme Hart/Perthshire Picture Agency

Families are invited to see Glenalmond in action on Saturday 22nd March. A chance to tour the vast school campus and meet with members of staff, parents and pupils.

To register to attend the event click here.

For more information see the website.