CCG Homes / Rettie New Homes

Save more at Edinburgh’s West Shore on Granton Waterfront this Christmas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Discover West Shore, a new development from CCG Homes and Rettie, where property investment meets sustainable innovation in Edinburgh’s Granton Waterfront.

Forming part of a £1.3 billion regeneration, West Shore offers one and two-bedroom apartments meticulously designed to meet the highest environmental standards, featuring operational net-zero energy performance to lower costs and add value over time.

A selected range of properties can now be purchased with a 5% deposit contribution, an exclusive pre-Christmas offer available from now until the December 20.*

CCG Homes / Rettie New Homes

A new way of living

With starting prices from £195,000 for one-bedroom apartments and £240,000 for two-bedroom properties, West Shore offers first-time buyers, downsizers and investors the chance to secure a new home in an emerging coastal community, while still being within reach of Edinburgh Waverley train station in under 30 minutes by bicycle.

The development is pioneering: Each property is future-proofed to emerging building standards through the use of a zero-emissions district heating system, which is one of the most advanced of its kind anywhere in the UK.

The combination of solar panels feeding directly to each property and an enhanced building fabric with super insulation and triple-glazing, delivers up to A-rated energy performance. It creates immediate gain through lower utility costs and longer-term added value, with no need to install energy efficiency measures as Edinburgh transitions to become a net zero city.

Quality, comfort and community

West Shore offers a high standard of living with up to 960sqft of floorspace, ample storage with two bicycle stores per plot, and the integration of leading household brands including kitchens from Moores, appliances from Hotpoint and bathroom finishes from Porcelanosa as standard. The homes are positioned to take advantage of their secluded surroundings with Forthquarter Park to the east and the scenic waterfront to the north, with selected north-facing properties offering unparalleled views of the Firth of Forth from a spacious balcony terrace.

CCG Homes / Rettie New Homes

Why buy now?

For those looking to secure a prime Edinburgh property, West Shore is ready for move-in from spring 2025, with a show home open now to give a preview of this new, greener way of living. Positioned within the wider Granton Waterfront Regeneration, this development offers exceptional potential for value appreciation as the area continues to expand with residential, cultural and recreational amenities.

Explore West Shore and invest in a sustainable future today. This is more than a home — it’s a pathway to green investment and a premier lifestyle in the heart of Edinburgh’s most exciting new community.

Show Home & Sales Suite at EH5 1QF is open by appointment, Monday to Friday.

*CCG Homes’ 5% deposit contribution is available on selected plots only until December 20, 2024 and is subject to CCG Homes’ discretion.