Supplied

The first in a series of new leadership conferences dedicated to tackling key issues facing the FinTech and financial services industry in Scotland, will take place in Dundee next month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Building security and trust in financial services and FinTech, a new industry event dedicated to collaboration, will create a platform for leaders in financial services, security, FinTech, regulation and compliance to come together to consider joined up approaches to tackling some of the shared security challenges facing the industry.

The conference, developed by FinTech-Tables, with support from Abertay cyberQuarter, ScotlandIS, law firm Vialex and cyber security consultants OccamSec, is already attracting a lot of attention and support, and has been backed with speakers and participants from a number of financial services organisations including Barclays, Virgin Money, NCR Atleos, Deutsche Bank, Scottish Building Society, FinTech Scotland, techUK, Finbridge Global, Brightsolid and many others.

Advances around technology and data are impacting the way that businesses and individuals interact with financial services at all levels. Digitisation, the rapid expansion of the financial services ecosystem, obsolescence of certain legacy banking systems and increased interconnection with third parties along the supply chain have all brought increased vulnerabilities, risk and threat, for both consumers and the organisations in which they place their trust.

Fighting finance fraud

According to UK Finance, over £1.2 billion was stolen through fraud in the UK 2022, incidents of cyber attacks are on the up – the financial services industry reported a threefold increase in security breaches to the ICO in 2023, with the organisation also reporting that ransomware attacks are at record levels with criminals compromising data on over 5.3 million people last year.

Ian Davey, Founder of FinTech-Tables and Chairman of the FinSec Leadership Forum for Scotland said,

“As custodians of people’s money and data, organisations carry many corporate and social responsibilities. Regulators, financial services organisations, and technology & data companies across the supply chain all have a collective role to play in building stronger resilience and trust.

There is a genuine desire from people working in financial services security to come together to tackle common issues and explore new ways to collaborate in this area. The demand from industry is there, that is why this conference has been set up. Ian Davey

Supplied

Scott Moncur, Head of Financial Services and Sustainable Development, at Vialex, commented: “Vialex is proud to support this collaborative industry event which brings together legal, security and risk professionals across the financial services industry.

This gathering will help participants throughout the supply chain, from Fintech and financial services organisations, through to their customers, to consider shared issues and approaches to security and regulation, and will enable participants to explore ways to collaborate and be ready to work together seamlessly Scott Moncur

Dundee Conference

The Conference is an extension of the work being carried out by The FinTech Leadership Forum for Scotland, a partnership between FinTech-Tables and OccamSec, which brings together FinSec Leaders regularly to meet and share knowledge at Roundtable discussions.

Darren Anderson, Information Security Director at OccamSec commented “This full day format will enable us to open up the important work of the FinSec Leadership Forum to a wider audience, giving more people in leadership roles in financial services the opportunity to come together to discuss security challenges and look at proactive ways to counter industry threats”

Participants at the conference, which is being hosted at the Abertay cyberQuarter in Dundee, will take part in a number of interactive sessions across keynotes, panel discussions and interactive workshops. Joining the dots across the ecosystem, delegates will also hear from a range of new market entrants, showcasing new innovations geared up to tackling some of the biggest cyber security challenges facing the industry.

Cheryl Torano, Business Development Manager at Abertay cyberQuarter said: “The FinTech industry is an important sector for Scotland and having a robust and future-proofed cybersecurity model in place is critical to its growth and success. New advances in technology mean fresh challenges, both for businesses working in FinTech and their customer base, so collaboration, sharing of best practice and investment in R&D are priorities that need to stay high on the agenda. Abertay cyberQuarter is keen to work with all financial services organisations that are either positioned to benefit from our academic expertise, or to take on potential partnership projects with our researchers, staff and students.”

Secure your place

The conference is taking place on 11th September. Application to attend is open to anyone working in financial services, security or regulation.