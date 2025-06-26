Flexi Clean Group

An Edinburgh-based cleaning firm which covers central Scotland and the rest of the UK is hoping to share the feel good factor, inspiring other businesses and the Instagram generation with unique behind-the-scenes glimpses of what they do.

When the going gets tough, many people outsource their domestic tasks to free up quality time. That’s the ethos behind Scottish firm Flexiclean, a family-run business which ensures every one of its staff has a unique goal – to make their customers’ lives easier. And for owner Mildret Ramirez, having a team she could depend on implicitly has been a Godsend this year, especially after a family bereavement.

She said: “Even in all the hard moments that I was going through, work is like medicine. I want to encourage business owners to do the best for them and even more for the staff because without people it is not growing, and by investing in your team you and your clients get the rewards.”

About Flexiclean

The firm offers top-class cleaning services in Edinburgh and Glasgow and in between. From large scale commercial contracts and property maintenance contracts, Mildret and her team offer a reliable and flexible service.

She said: “Overcoming challenges like tight schedules, last-minute requests, or working unusual hours like early starts to late finishes, our cleaners, coordinators and office staff all work with one shared goal: To make our clients’ spaces shine.

“What makes Flexiclean different isn't just the services we provide — it’s the people behind them. We value mutual respect, creating a workplace that feels supportive and fun.”

ADHD: Making a positive difference

A new health diagnosis has highlighted the amazing benefits for Millie and her firm, which she feels other businesses could learn from, and that the wider community should embrace.

“I have lots of energy – and my recent ADHD diagnosis proves that. For some people this would be bad news, but for me it is not a disability, it is a positive thing for me and my business, and definitely for our clients. I have been living with this all my life; now I am aware of what is going on with me, and I can channel my energies for good.

“Even though there are different disabilities affecting people, there are also strengths and there is always a positive. Everyone makes a difference in this world.

“I channel my energy into connecting with high profile clients and can continue to be present and alert in even demanding situations; I am always there and available and working for what my customers need, whatever the hour and wherever they are.”

Mildret added: “I am who I am, and I now know how to connect best with people. For me having ADHD is a privilege. And as a business we do work to get the best from every employee.”

Going viral, having fun

Giving clients an insight into the services they provide needn’t be boring, as the team are proving on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. The Flexiclean team have been polishing their selfies and creating videos to showcase their work. Millie says the “together on social media” programme is proving a big hit on the socials.

Employees who want to participate are helping us to create videos about the services we provide, behind-the-scenes moments, showcasing their day-to-day work. It’s a genuine way to show off our team spirit, culture, effort — and let the world see the passion we put into our work. Mildret Ramirez

Despite summer being their busiest season, the Flexiclean team are committed to helping customers old and new, and creating a supportive, encouraging workplace for their team.

“It isn’t just about the work — it’s about pulling together as one. As demand grows, so does our determination to support each other, deliver top-notch service and continue building the strong culture that makes us who we are. My business is so important to me, and doing the best I can for all is crucial. I’m proud of who I am, where I am from and where I want to be. The more businesses which embrace this ethos, the better life will be for the people of central Scotland, and I’d encourage all business owners to work this way.”

Recruitment

The team at Flexiclean are always looking for talented new members – please get in touch if this sounds like your kind of company.

Looking ahead, Flexiclean is hoping to sponsor community work abroad – find out more about their plans, or how they can help your home or business to run smoothly by visiting their website