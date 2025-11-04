Celebrating Scotland’s Best Places to Work: The Employer Brand of the Year Award

The Lane Agency - a winner in 2024 | Supplied

John Denholm, Executive Director, Denholm Associates, on the importance of the Employer Brand of the Year Award

As Scotland’s economy continues to evolve, its marketing community has become one of the most dynamic and creative in the UK. Yet just a few decades ago, Scotland was known more for its heavy industry, finance, and shipbuilding than for its consumer brands. That’s why, from the very start, Denholm Associates — Scotland’s leading recruitment specialist for marketing, digital, and commercial roles — partnered with The Marketing Society Scotland to launch the Employer Brand of the Year Award.

John Denholm | Supplied

Now in its 11th year, the award celebrates organisations that understand the power of a strong employer brand — businesses that communicate their values, culture, and purpose in ways that inspire both existing employees and future talent. Each year, the winner is announced at the Society’s St Andrew’s Day Dinner, one of the highlights of Scotland’s marketing calendar. Last year’s winners were Aegon and the Lane Agency. This year’s shortlist is:

Client

First Bus

Fleet Alliance

FreeAgent

Mackie’s

Scottish Water

Whyte & Mackay

Agency

Always Be Content

JACK RYAN

LOOP Agencies

Rationale

The Union

But for Denholm Associates, supporting this award has always been about more than recognition. It’s to spread the word that Scotland is a great place for attracting world-class marketing talent and to encourage young people here to see marketing as an exciting, rewarding career. Building thriving marketing teams is an important way to grow the Scottish economy beyond its traditional roots.

Aegon - a winner in 2024 | Supplied

At a time when competition for talent is fierce and employee expectations are shifting, a compelling employer brand can be a game-changer. The best brands don’t just sell products — they tell stories about who they are and why people should want to be part of them.

This year’s finalists exemplify that spirit, showing that Scottish businesses can be just as inspiring as any global brand when it comes to creating workplaces where people feel valued, supported, and proud to belong.

As the Marketing Society celebrates excellence and creativity once again at this St Andrew’s Day Dinner, Denholm Associates is proud to continue championing the companies that make Scotland a truly great place to work.