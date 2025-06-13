Bright Signals shines at The Marketing Society Star Awards 2025

Amy Irons | Cameron Allan Photography Ltd

In a prestigious ceremony that celebrated the best of Scotland's marketing talent, Bright Signals emerged as a standout winner at The Marketing Society Star Awards 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, held on 12 June in Glasgow, saw over 500 marketing professionals gather to celebrate excellence and show the real impact of marketing.

Bright Signals clinched two of the coveted Champions awards, with founder and CEO David Craik being named Inspirational Agency Leader of the Year and the agency itself taking home the Star Agency of the Year title. The judging panel praised David for his "visionary leadership, industry influence, and people-first approach," noting his bravery and clear sense of purpose, especially upon moving the agency to an Employee-Owned Trust (EOT).

David Craik and Bright Signals | Cameron Allan Photography Ltd

For over two decades the Star Awards have become a cornerstone event in Scotland's marketing calendar, fostering innovation and creativity within the industry. The ceremony, hosted by TV and radio presenter Amy Irons, presented awards across various categories, from student achievements to industry veterans.

Other notable winners included Skyscanner for Star Marketing Team of the Year and Julie Keough of ScottishPower, who was recognised as Inspirational Marketing Leader of the Year. The judges commended Julie for securing substantial marketing investment and delivering outstanding results in a highly competitive sector.

The awards also spotlighted emerging talent, with accolades going to promising students and young professionals.

The Star School of the Year was won by Lochend Community High School in Glasgow for their Young Enterprise Scotland business case study.

Star Marketing Student of the Year was awarded to Charlotte Jebson from the University of Strathclyde and the Aspiring Creative Star was A. Javier Escarabjal Pérez from Edinburgh Napier University.

The Rising Agency Star of the Year was awarded to Lucie Swindale from LEWIS, Rising Creative Star to Michael Evans from Guy & Co and Rising Marketing Star to Sam Porter from Heriot-Watt University.