A personal approach to selling your property

Revere team

Moving house is one of the biggest life events people experience. That’s why it’s vital to work with professionals who can help ease any pressures.

Choosing the right estate agent is key to making the process as smooth as possible. That was at the front of Craig Barrie’s mind when he launched Revere estate agency in Edinburgh in 2021.

Craig says: “I had worked in property sales for many years, including time in Dubai where the approach is to offer a very personal service, tailored to the needs of clients. The business model in Dubai tends to provide one point of contact throughout the whole process.

“When I returned to Scotland from overseas, I worked for a larger corporate, where clients spoke to three or four different people in the company. I wanted to set up a business more aligned to the Dubai model with a focus on personalisation.”

From launching Revere on his own, the firm has grown to four people, including two new recruits – Craig Lyons, who recently joined as a valuer, and Jessica O’Kelly, client manager.

As well as expanding the team, the firm has achieved year-on-year growth in property sales of 229 per cent.

Craig adds: “Because of the attention to detail we give to our listings, we generate72 per cent more views than the average property.”

A lot of Revere’s business is generated through word of mouth and testimonials. One client commented: “Revere was strongly recommended to me by a local family who had great results selling through the firm. I found Craig to be very informed on the local market and greatly encouraging. He was very approachable, easy to talk to, and supportive at stressful times – which of course house buying and selling is… I would highly recommend.”

Craig explains that Revere works with a broad range of clients, from young families looking for a larger home to older clients downsizing.

“We’re noticing strong buyer demand, with 1,500 new applicants this year,” says Craig. “The market in the areas we cover is fairly active. For example, we’ve had a few flats in the West End of Edinburgh move quickly, and that tends to be an area where sales can take a bit longer.

“The average time to sell a property is currently around 25 days which is pretty speedy.”

While the Bank of England decided to hold the base rate at 4.25 per cent this month, experts are of the view that more cuts are on their way, and this provides optimism for people thinking of moving house and looking for a mortgage. Revere works with mortgage professionals to help clients with that side of things.

Looking ahead, one trend that Craig expects to continue is strong demand for family homes, with many clients looking to move a bit further out of the city to get more space and, in general, he is confident the market – and Revere – will remain busy.

We plan to follow the firm’s future every quarter in Scotsman Money – watch this space.