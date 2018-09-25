Start-up competition Innovator Launchpad set to launch

Glasgow-headquartered intellectual property attorney firm Murgitroyd's Innovator Launchpad competition will return for its third season in October.

The innovation competition was created to support the start-up community in the UK by giving those involved in the sector a Facebook platform on which to collaborate, access useful resources and compete for funding - first prize includes a £6,500 cash investment and a professional advice and PR package.

The winner of the Autumn 2018 Innovator Launchpad Michael Harkins is presented with his cheque. Picture: TSPL

The competition is co-sponsored this year by Leyton UK, Clydesdale and Yorkshire Banking Group, Dog Digital and Betabrand.

The competition will open on the 10/10/2018 and entries can be made at murgitroyd.com/innovatorlaunchpad.

Previous winners:

Winner – Spring 2017

Brian Miller and Monika Tomecka of UFraction8, a Scotland-based biotech start-up and creator of an energy-efficient, scalable bioprocessing technology won the Spring 2017 Award.

Winner – Autumn 2017

Michael Harkins of Turtle Pack, who designed a fun swimming aid to help remove anxiety and build confidence of young swimmers, was the winner of the Autumn 2017 Award.

For for further information on the competition contact the team at Murgitroyd (innovatorlaunchpad@murgitroyd.com) or visit the competition Facebook page (facebook.com/innovatorlaunchpad).