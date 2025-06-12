Your Dad doesn’t want any more socks for Fathers Day
Tesco Insurance and Money Service said gift cards are the go-to for Father’s Day, especially for those who might leave shopping till the last minute.
It has revealed that Father's Day gift card sales are increasing, making June the biggest month for gift card purchases outside of the festive season, having surged by up to 12 per cent in June. It added that if you're a last-minute shopper, you're not alone as the week before Father's Day sees a 32 per cent to 40 per cent spike in sales as people try to pick up the perfect present.
In June 2024, shoppers splashed out £20.8 million on gift cards, purchasing 675,000 cards in the run-up to Father's Day. The average amount loaded per card was £30.80.
But the data shows it's not just about where to spend but what to spend on, with online shopping, gaming and fashion cards making up 80 per cent of all June gift card purchases.
While the Christmas period remains in the lead, accounting for 40 per cent of annual gift card sales, Father's Day has firmly established itself as the biggest sales spike in card gifting outside of the festive months. The average amount people spend on gift cards in general is also on the rise, climbing from £30.60 last year to £31.34 this year.
Ban Mahsoub, interim partnerships director at Tesco Insurance and Money Services, said: “No dad is the same and the beauty of the gift card culture is that, whether you have a gadget dad, a fashion loving dad, or one who is just impossible to buy for, there is a gift card with his name on it. From that random tech toy he’s after, experiences you can enjoy together, or simply the freedom to go out and get whatever he wants, you’ll have options, no matter what type of dad he is. And to help out we’re offering 20 per cent off Prezzo, Virgin Experience Days and Odeon gift cards, so customers can manage budgets a little better while still giving their dads the perfect gift.”
