Scotsman money: welcome to a wealth of information

The May edition of Scotsman Money looks at rural financial affairs

Well, this has been a busy old week! Just as I was writing my content on all things personal finance for this edition of Scotsman Money, Rishi Sunak goes and calls a General Election.

I had already gathered the latest views on the impact of the figures announced on Wednesday, that inflation fell to 2.3 per cent last month – the lowest level in almost three years – when news of the 4 July election broke. In these pages, you can read more about what experts think all this could mean for consumers, including mortgage borrowers wondering what to do next.

Also in the last few days, worrying figures appeared in the Annual Fraud Report. With annual payment fraud losses of nearly £1.2 billion, UK Finance said this “remains a major problem and threat to the UK”. We’ll be exploring this topic in future Scotsman Money supplements.

Rosemary Gallagher

Meanwhile, a big theme in this edition is wealth management for the rural sector, including farmers and country estate owners, especially when it comes to succession planning. We’re about to enter a busy period of rural events, so it’s an ideal time to turn our attention to the countryside. From 20 to 23 June the Royal Highland Show takes place in Edinburgh, with The Scotsman as media partner. And from 5 to 7 July the Scottish Game Fair is at Scone Palace, “celebrating conservation and the countryside”.

Tom Ham, group CEO of financial planners Calton, headline sponsor of Scotsman Money, discusses sustainability and succession planning for rural businesses, which he describes as “concerns as old as the hills that are vital to family and enterprise across the country”. Calton is also sponsoring the prize for Conservation and Sustainability in Sporting in the inaugural Scottish Game Awards.

Simon Wigglesworth, director and Chartered Financial Planner with Waverton Wealth, sponsor of Scotsman Money, and the Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust (GWCT) Scottish Game Fair, says “successfully preserving the farm or estate for the next generation is still the biggest challenge of them all”.

Ross Leckridge, Chartered Financial Planner at Aberdein Considine Wealth, responds to the question of what someone with savings setting in bank accounts should do next. And Douglas Sinclair, Partner, Private Wealth and Tax at Shepherd & Wedderburn, discusses the tax implications for people who split their time between two homes when it comes to selling up.

We hope you enjoy reading this and more on these pages. You can submit any personal finance questions to [email protected] and sign up to our enewsletter here.