Scotsman Money: The Lang Cat's invite for fintechs to strut their stuff

The catwalk showcase will be held in Wapping, and is seeking Scottish fintechs. Image: Adobe Stock

Edinburgh-headquartered financial services consultancy The Lang Cat is calling on early-stage “advice tech” firms to get involved with its new Advice Tech Catwalk Event being held in London on Thursday, 20 June.

It is inviting companies developing technology for financial advisors – and will ultimately help their clients, looking to save and invest – to apply to showcase their wares on the day at the event at Studio Spaces in Wapping in East London.

The Lang Cat team will choose five of the most exciting submissions as finalists, and ask them to pitch what they have built to an audience of around 150 advice professionals, senior financial industry figures, media representatives, and a panel of fintech experts.

Finalists will be coached through the pitch process to get “Catwalk” ready, as well as benefiting from exposure to advisors, providers and potential investors.

An overall winner will be selected on the day of the showcase and will be invited to take to the stage at one of The Lang Cat’s main events later this year.

Advice Tech Catwalk is focused on up-and-coming technology that advice professionals might be using in the next few years.

Pitchers are invited to apply through The Lang Cat’s website – at thelangcat.co.uk – and entries close on Tuesday,

23 April. There is no fee for applying, and finalists will not be asked for any money to participate at any time.

Mark Polson, chief executive and founder of the firm says: “Fintech has become such a vibrant area that we thought it would be fun to create a specialised event where interesting people building interesting technology for financial advisors and planners get to show off to interested people.

“The Advice Tech Catwalk is built so everyone wins. Finalists get to show their wares without having to pay, and get some free pitching and presentation training into the bargain.

Advisors who come along get to see the technologies they may well be using in a year or two or three. And the industry and potential investors get a sneak peek too.”

The Lang Cat's Mark Polson. Image: Rich Dyson

Polson adds that this will be a fast-paced show that should be fun for attendees and for those pitching.

He explains: “We expect to hear from lots of firms so anyone interested in a free opportunity to show their wares – no matter how early a stage they may be at – should fill out the short entry form as soon as they can.”

Financial technology – fintech – is a growing sector in Scotland, where there are an increasing number of firms in such areas as open banking and regtech.