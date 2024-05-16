Scotsman Money: Housing emergency and hopes for a summer interest rate cut

The Scottish Government has declared a national ‘housing emergency’ and all eyes are now on what meaningful action will be taken to address the problem of many people not being able to afford a home that meets their needs.

But this issue is not something that will be solved overnight and it takes time to build new houses that are affordable for more of the population.

What current home owners and prospective home buyers will be hoping for in the near term is a cut in interest rates, and a subsequent reduction in mortgage payments to help ease cost of living pressures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was disappointment this month when the Bank of England decided to keep the interest rate at 5.35 per cent. While this might not have been a major surprise, many will be hoping for a cut this summer.