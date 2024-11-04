Scotsman Money Budget podcast: unpicking Rachel Reeves’s far-reaching statement

Published 4th Nov 2024
On Budget day, 30 October, The Scotsman gathered a range of experts to dissect the contents of the lengthy statement from Chancellor Rachel Reeves, covering everything from VAT on private school fees to Inheritance Tax (IHT) changes, and more.

Some key points from their discussion, and the impact of the Budget on Scotland, have been captured for The Scotsman Money Budget-special podcast. 

Taking part in the roundtable discussion, co-chaired by The Scotsman’s Rosemary Gallagher and Josh King, were Bruce Hendry, executive director and head of Edinburgh office at Calton; Euan Fernie, partner at MHA accountancy group; Tom Gillingham, partner at Charlotte Street Partners; and Christine Yuill, partner and head of tax at Burness Paull.

In the Budget, it was announced that from April next year, the first £1 million of agricultural property relief and business property relief will continue not to attract IHT. But at over £1m, IHT will be applied with relief of just 50 per cent.

Fernie said: “This puts a huge burden on families who don’t really see the farm as a huge asset; they are the custodians of the farm for the next generation.”

On the move to bring pensions within IHT, Bruce said: “It is unwelcome, but you can see where they are coming from. Pensions are there to sustain you throughout your life.”

Reacting to increased investment in HMRC, Yuill commented: “News that systems are going to get better is obviously very welcome…We hear a lot of frustration from our clients trying to use HMRC systems.”

Focusing on north of the border, Gillingham said: “A few measures in this budget will have a disproportionate impact on Scotland.” He referred to duty rates on whisky going up and the Energy Profits Levy. “We’re going to have a Scottish Budget in December where there will be a second round of all this”, he added.

