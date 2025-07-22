Scots are being caught short abroad because of lack of cash

Ban Mahsoub | Supplied

With the summer holiday season in full swing, new research has revealed the stress that can be caused by being short of cash while abroad.

Tesco Insurance and Money Services said that while many people are used to tapping and paying at home, a third of Scots said they have been caught short without cash while abroad.

The research found Spain, USA, Turkey, Greece and France are the holiday hotspots where Scots are most likely to be tripped up by cash-only scenarios. It also found that only 31 per cent had researched how cash reliant their destination was before flying, meaning many could end up being caught short while abroad.

Whether it’s food stalls of a Spanish market, a souvenir shop in Greece, or a taxi ride in Turkey, many everyday experiences abroad still demand physical currency. It was found that the top situations where cash is needed are, shopping at local markets (31 per cent), tipping (58 per cent), and paying in smaller shops and restaurants (29 per cent), all of which left travellers looking for an ATM. Two thirds of those caught out said it put a damper on their trip.

For many travellers cash is still king and they are more comfortable with the certainty carrying cash brings. Well over half (60 per cent) use cash for taxis and tipping, while almost half (46 per cent) say it’s more convenient than cards. For almost a third cash is an essential safety net in case of emergencies. A fifth are motivated by a desire to avoid foreign card charges, or because they know from experience that cash is more widely accepted in their chosen destination.

Ban Mahsoub, partnerships director at Tesco Insurance and Money Services, said: “While we’re all used to paying with our phones and cards at home, travelling abroad often means going back to basics. Being caught without cash can turn a relaxing holiday into a stressful experience, whether you’re trying to buy something at a market or simply pay for a taxi. The best approach is a ‘hybrid wallet’, bring your cards, but make sure you’ve got some local currency too. A little preparation can make all the difference between a smooth trip and an unexpected hassle.”

To help Scots avoid those holiday cash blind spots, Ban offers her top practical tips for managing your money abroad: