Scots are being caught short abroad because of lack of cash
Tesco Insurance and Money Services said that while many people are used to tapping and paying at home, a third of Scots said they have been caught short without cash while abroad.
The research found Spain, USA, Turkey, Greece and France are the holiday hotspots where Scots are most likely to be tripped up by cash-only scenarios. It also found that only 31 per cent had researched how cash reliant their destination was before flying, meaning many could end up being caught short while abroad.
Whether it’s food stalls of a Spanish market, a souvenir shop in Greece, or a taxi ride in Turkey, many everyday experiences abroad still demand physical currency. It was found that the top situations where cash is needed are, shopping at local markets (31 per cent), tipping (58 per cent), and paying in smaller shops and restaurants (29 per cent), all of which left travellers looking for an ATM. Two thirds of those caught out said it put a damper on their trip.
For many travellers cash is still king and they are more comfortable with the certainty carrying cash brings. Well over half (60 per cent) use cash for taxis and tipping, while almost half (46 per cent) say it’s more convenient than cards. For almost a third cash is an essential safety net in case of emergencies. A fifth are motivated by a desire to avoid foreign card charges, or because they know from experience that cash is more widely accepted in their chosen destination.
Ban Mahsoub, partnerships director at Tesco Insurance and Money Services, said: “While we’re all used to paying with our phones and cards at home, travelling abroad often means going back to basics. Being caught without cash can turn a relaxing holiday into a stressful experience, whether you’re trying to buy something at a market or simply pay for a taxi. The best approach is a ‘hybrid wallet’, bring your cards, but make sure you’ve got some local currency too. A little preparation can make all the difference between a smooth trip and an unexpected hassle.”
To help Scots avoid those holiday cash blind spots, Ban offers her top practical tips for managing your money abroad:
- Don’t Leave It Until the Airport: Airport exchange rates are notoriously poor, and exchange bureaus abroad often come with high transaction fees. Sorting your currency in advance not only means you’re likely to get a much better exchange rate, but also gives you peace of mind in case you arrive and can’t immediately access an ATM or bureau. It also means you won’t get caught out abroad without cash when you need it most or stung by unexpected ATM fees. Customers with a Tesco Clubcard are eligible for Clubcard Prices discount on travel money when buying their currency in a Tesco store or online. For even more convenience, Tesco Travel Money also offers home delivery.
- Double-Check the Currency: It sounds so simple, but always confirm the currency used at your destination, especially if you’re travelling to regions where multiple currencies are accepted or if you’re crossing borders during your trip. A quick check can save you hassle later.
- Bring a Mix of Notes and Coins: Local markets, taxis, and small independent shops often struggle to break large notes, especially for small purchases. Having a mix of smaller bills makes everyday transactions much easier, helps with tipping, and avoids awkward situations.
- Withdrawing Cash: If you don’t like the idea of carrying too much cash with you but want to avoid card fees for withdrawing cash abroad, a Multi-currency Cash Passport could be a good option. This is a prepaid travel money card that you can buy in store at Tesco’s Travel Money Bureaux or online and load with up to 22 currencies before you go.
- Any Leftover Cash: If you have cash left over at the end of your holiday, you could send it to one of Tesco’s in-store Travel Money Bureaux and they’ll buy it back – even if you bought it elsewhere -. Customers who purchase Tesco’s Buy Back Promise when ordering their travel money through them can even return the currency at the rate they bought it, which may save them money.
