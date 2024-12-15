Shaid Moughal, left, and Jonathan Gibson of Cisi | Supplied

A view from the the co-presidents of the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment Scotland on integrity in financial services

People turn to financial services professionals expecting clarity, peace of mind, and a sense of certainty in managing their financial lives. It is the responsibility of everyone in this field to ensure that those who entrust us with their future can do so confidently, knowing they are engaging with a professional grounded in the highest standards of ethics and integrity.

Educational charity and membership body, the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (Cisi), has been a leader in professionalism of the industry for over 30 years and there is nothing more important than our clients and their futures.

Our members have the privilege of supporting people’s investments, pensions and financial security, so it is vitally important that we stay ahead of the regulations that protect our most important asset – our clients’ future.

In finance, we can’t predict the markets, but we can focus on what we can control and add value for our clients. If we are authentic and diligent we can provide that security to our clients.

In January, the Cisi launches its annual Financial Planning Week. It’s an opportunity for our community to give back as well as being a campaign that shares awareness of financial planning and encourages people to take control of their financial future.

People can arrange to have a complimentary introductory meeting in a detailed discussion with a qualified financial planner, knowing they have the skill and expertise being a chartered member of the Cisi requires.

Jonathan Gibson, MD of Dundee-based Wells Gibson – Financial Planning Scotland, says: “As co-president of the Cisi Scotland Committee, I am proud of the strides we are making to elevate professionalism and build trust within the financial planning sector. Our focus on ethics, integrity and lifelong learning ensures that our members are well equipped to deliver the clarity and security clients deserve. By leading these vital discussions and initiatives, such as Financial Planning Week, we are not only enhancing standards but also reinforcing the essential role of financial planning.”

For his fellow co-president, Shaid Moughal, head of client assurance at abrdn, says: “What I like about the Cisi, is that it continuously serves to provide financial professionals with knowledge on the latest developments on a broad range of modern topics, such as AI, crypto and digital assets, giving the industry access to resources and expertise on cutting-edge investments.

“The Cisi has a deep pool of expertise and a member base who provide leadership in financial innovation in addition to supporting the financial planning industry in serving their customers with professionalism and integrity.”