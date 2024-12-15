Ofgem boss shares his tips on how to deal with high energy bills this winter

Tim Jarvis | Supplied

Although energy bills have reduced since the height of the energy crisis, they remain high for too many people., says Tim Jarvis, Ofgem's director general of markets

Watchdog Ofgem, which exists to protect current and future energy consumers, has encouraged households to take everyday steps to keep their homes warm this winter, and to gain an understanding about what support they are entitled to.

Here, Tim Jarvis, director general of markets at Ofgem, explains how customers could make savings on energy bills and keep their homes warm this winter for less.

Check tariff options “Most households will probably be on a standard variable tariff,” explains Tim, “meaning the maximum price is limited by the price cap. What’s important to note, however, is that the price cap only sets a limit on what you can be charged for each unit of gas and electricity and the standing charge – but the more you use, the more you pay.“

That’s why it’s worth looking at other tariff options and determining which one might suit you best. The cheapest deal on the market could potentially save the typical dual fuel customer up to £140 a year compared with the price cap, and a fixed rate offers certainty on bills for a fixed period.

“For others, however, a variable tariff may make more sense – especially if major life events, such as having children, are a possibility in the near future, as this may change your usage patterns.

“Regardless, it’s always a good idea to be aware of the options available, especially when bills remain high.

”Everyday changes can make a big difference“ It might feel minor”, says Tim, “but taking small everyday steps can add up over the course of months or a year and reduce bills significantly

.“We all want to take advantage of every bit of sunlight in darker months, but when the sun disappears and temperatures drop, shutting blinds and curtains keep the heat in.

“It’s also worthwhile looking into a jacket for your boiler to insulate the heat being produced. Starting at around £20, these can make a big difference.

”Know what you’re entitled to,” Tim says: “We know how common it is for people not to claim benefits to which they are entitled, but when it comes to energy, it’s critical to understand what your entitlements are. Energy is not a luxury, it’s extremely important for your health and welfare.

“If you find yourself running into difficulties affording to heat your home this winter, or indeed at any point, you should make sure you have access to all benefits you are entitled to – particularly Pension Credit –and contact your energy supplier, they are obligated to support you.