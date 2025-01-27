New group managing director appointed at leading financial planning firm

Keith Mackie | Ross Johnston/Newsline media

Acumen Financial Planning has started 2025 with the appointment of Keith Mackie as group managing director.

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mackie, who has significant experience in banking and financial services, joined Acumen Financial Planning in 2004 and was appointed a director in 2014.

He says: “I am delighted to be appointed group managing director of our award-winning firm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Since it was founded by Sandy Robertson in 2002, we have carefully built an impressive multi-disciplinary financial services group and a business legacy to be carried on by future generations of owners and clients.

“For 2025 and beyond, we remain focused on serving clients well. Our vision is to achieve careful sustainable growth through empowering our teams and making a meaningful and positive impact on our clients and their families.

“We have a remarkable story to tell as a successful business having its roots in Aberdeen and now established across Scotland and recognised nationally as one of the leading independent firms in the UK in our profession. All of which has been possible through serving our clients well over the years.”

Other changes to the director team at Acumen Financial Planning include Sandy Robertson moving from group managing director to group finance director and Laura Crowe, recently being appointed regional director for Glasgow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The firm provides independent financial advice on retirement planning, pensions, investments, and estate planning to clients across the UK and currently has £970 million funds under management. It has achieved this scale through organic growth and acquiring businesses in recent years.

Acumen Financial Planning is part of The Financial Planning Group, which also includes Acumen Employee Benefits, Medical & Dental, Enrich Tax Consultancy, SpringGen Advice and, most recently, Family Wealth.

Acumen Financial Planning has achieved multiple awards in the profession in recent years, most recently being recognised as The Accredited Firm of the Year 2024 from The Chartered Institute of Securities and Investment.

The Financial Planning Group employs 87 people spread across its headquarters in Westhill, Aberdeenshire, and its other offices in Edinburgh, Elgin, Glasgow and Peterhead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Acumen Financial Planning has been running a series of financial health checks and this coming week the sessions are being offered at its Glasgow office. They are designed to help people on their “path to a secure financial future”.

The face-to-face clinics are described as perfect for anyone looking to have a dedicated chat with one of the firm’s qualified financial planners about their retirement goals or any other financial concerns.

Attendees can discuss their pension status, retirement goals, and explore investment strategies to secure their financial future.