Let’s ‘Do One Thing’ to improve knowledge

Time to talk molney | sofiko14 - stock.adobe.com

Hot on the heels of World Mental Health Day in October comes Talk Money Week, running this year from Monday, 4 to Friday, 8 November. A UK-wide initiative aimed at promoting more conversations about money, the week aims to encourage households to open up financial discussions, by Emma Evans, director at consultants Teamspirit.

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s theme is to encourage people to “Do One Thing” to improve their financial wellbeing. Then, in celebration of nailing that one thing, to talk about it and –hopefully – inspire others to do the same. For me, it’s encouraging others that is the nut that needs to be cracked.

Having helped financial brands shape their communications for a number of years, I know financial education has been the topic of much debate. Any initiative to improve people’s understanding of their finances – particularly the next generation – should be applauded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma Evans | Supplied

There is a mountain of evidence to show the negative impact of not engaging with your finances. Figures from UK savings platform Moneybox show those savers that didn’t feel financially confident had a net worth, on average, £65K lower than those that did feel confident. A shining example of how low levels of confidence can affect our finances.

These stats paint a bleak picture, and the reality is that things are only getting worse. The knowledge gap appears to be opening up rather than closing. A recent study from Santander suggests a compounding of the knowledge gap with around two-fifths of parents stating they don’t feel they know enough about money management to be able to guide their children.

Providers, policymakers and experts from across the industry have spent many an hour exploring how to help the great British public engage more with their money. Industry-led campaigns, such as Pay Your Pension Some Attention, are brilliant examples of strides being made by the pension sector to focus minds on how best to help people engage with their pension and feel informed. It’s not just a pensions gap the UK is facing, it’s also investments and the small matter of the gender pay gap which doesn’t seem to be closing anytime soon. But arguably the biggest gap of all facing our society is the knowledge gap.

The industry is working to change this and educate the public, some by forcing us to literally look in the mirror. Enter Scottish Widows Pension Mirror, which uses the might of AI to estimate your age – gulp! – then suggest the sort of pension income you should consider relative to your peers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But there is much more to do, and initiatives such as Talk Money Week, are exactly the sorts of opportunities we need to embrace to help us all start thinking about our future, encourage us to have those difficult conversations with our families, and hopefully inspire the next generation to truly understand how to plan and – more importantly, pay for – the lifestyle they want to have not just today, but in 10, 20 and 50 years time.