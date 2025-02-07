The Financial Planning Group directors L-R Keith Mackie, Laura Crowe, Sandy Robertson, David Gow, Rhian Morgan, Kevin Mackenzie | Ross Johnston/Newsline media

Acumen Financial Planning has won the '2025 Citywire, New Model Adviser of the Year Award - Scotland & Northern Ireland Region' for the sixth time.

The Citywire New Model Adviser Awards, held annually in London, were presented this year by television presenter and quiz master Paul Sinha, at the Grosvenor House Hotel on Thursday 30th January as part of the New Model Adviser Leadership Summit 2025.

The awards recognise the top financial planning firms across the UK. Entrants are judged based on the previous 12 months' business growth and development, processes, qualifications, client education and communication.

On winning the award, Acumen Financial Planning managing director Keith Mackie, said: “We continue to be dedicated in our role as ambassadors for financial planning. Each member of our team has worked extremely hard in the last 12 months in delivering a first-class service to our clients. We are honoured to win this for a sixth time.”

This latest accolade follows on from previous success for Acumen Financial Planning. most recently it was awarded the prestigious Accredited Firm of the Year from the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment (CISI) for the third time in October, having previously been scooped this title in 2016 and 2018.

The Accredited and Chartered Financial Planning Firm was established in Aberdeen in 2002 and has grown significantly in recent years. It forms part of The Financial Planning Group, offering a complimentary portfolio of financial services including Enrich Tax consultancy, digital financial planning for those starting their financial journey and intergenerational financial planning.