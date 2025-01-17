Leading financial planning firm offers free financial health checks
The face-to-face sessions are perfect for anyone looking to have a chat with an independent, qualified financial planners about anything financial, from retirement goals, pensions, savings, investments, estate planning or tax planning. or any other financial concerns.
Acumen Financial Planning director David Gow said: "We help clients achieve their financial goals with complete confidence. These events are extremely popular and provide many with the opportunity to get a second opinion or simply check with our team if they are on track to achieve their financial goals.
“Financial planning is much more than managing money, providing a holistic view on many elements to empower clients build a secure future, making the right decisions, and turning aspirations into achievements."
These complimentary face to face sessions are available at lunchtime between 12 to 2pm from Monday 20th to Thursday 23rd January at the firm’s office at 8 Randolph Crescent, Edinburgh, EH3 7TH. Places can be booked through Eventbrite or by emailing [email protected] or calling 0131 526 3250
