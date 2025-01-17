David Gow | Ross Johnston/Newsline media

Award winning financial planning firm, Acumen Financial Planning, is hosting free financial health checks at its office at Randolph Crescent in Edinburgh.

The face-to-face sessions are perfect for anyone looking to have a chat with an independent, qualified financial planners about anything financial, from retirement goals, pensions, savings, investments, estate planning or tax planning. or any other financial concerns.

Acumen Financial Planning director David Gow said: "We help clients achieve their financial goals with complete confidence. These events are extremely popular and provide many with the opportunity to get a second opinion or simply check with our team if they are on track to achieve their financial goals.

“Financial planning is much more than managing money, providing a holistic view on many elements to empower clients build a secure future, making the right decisions, and turning aspirations into achievements."