Helping students come to terms with energy bills

Tim Jarvis of Ofgem presents some tips on how to save money for those fending for themselves for the first time

Millions of people across the UK will start university in the coming weeks, and for many this will be their first time away from home. Moving out can be one of the most exciting times in a young person’s life, but for students and parents all over the country, there will be a degree of uncertainty attached.

Making friends, getting to grips with a new course – and maybe even the odd party –are likely to be top of the agenda for a new student. For those moving into house or flat shares, however, understanding how to save on energy bills is critical – and those in halls may have bills included in their fees, but getting into good habits early is always the best approach. Energy costs remain high, but there are simple steps students can take to reduce the burden and save money...

1 Understand your energy bill. If young people are moving into a flat or house share for the first time, it could be a good time to teach them about energy bills. Talk to young people about what a standing charge is, why a bill increases or decreases, and what the unit cost means. Building this understanding earlier means they’re more likely to take action to keep costs low into the future.

For parents, it’s important to let young people know that support from suppliers is available and should be utilised if bills become a struggle. Suppliers have a responsibility to support, which could mean working out a payment plan that allows a student to get back on an even footing.

2 Know your rights as a tenant. Check the tenancy agreement in the first instance. Find out who pays for energy – if it’s the tenant, they can choose to switch supplier or tariff at any time, they just need to be sure to let their landlord or letting agent knows.

Also, tenants should be mindful if a rental agreement has a notice and return clause. If it does, the occupant will need to switch the energy supply back when their tenancy ends. With the price cap for energy increasing, it could be worth shopping around to find the most cost-effective tariff.

3 Take small, easy actions to cut costs. It may sound obvious, but having a phone charger, laptop charger, air fryer and any other appliance plugged in when not in use is still using electricity – so simply unplugging every day will save money in the long run. Other quick, easy actions that can be taken include keeping curtains and blinds closed at night to retain heat, turning down radiators, and reducing the temperature of a washing machine. All of these small steps can lead to big savings.

The energy system can be complex – especially for those totally new to it – but education is key. If students can learn about the cost of energy now, it stands them in good stead as they move into the next phase of their adult life. Head over the Energy Aware Instagram page to find out more – @energy.aware. And advice can also be found online at www.ofgem.gov.uk/ information-consumers/energy-advice-households