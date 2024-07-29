Get your creature comforts covered

Keeping your dog cool on hot day and the importance of pet insurance | Reddogs - stock.adobe.com

Across Scotland, and the UK as a whole, there are many people devoted to their pets. During lockdown, some decided to get a dog for the first time or added to the number of pets in their home. But Tesco Bank’s Pet Index has revealed some worrying statistics which could place people in financial difficulty if their pet is sick or injured.

The Index found that a third of Scots don’t currently have pet insurance, and a fifth of uninsured owners in Scotland have no savings to meet any unexpected related expenses. While almost half said they have some savings if needed, they admitted these funds are not specifically set aside for their pet.

The findings were published as part of the second edition of Tesco Bank’s Pet Index, which combines consumer research and internal data to take a comprehensive look at pet ownership in the UK.

The Index shows that cat owners are taking a riskier approach to caring for their animals, with 45 per cent of people in the UK saying they have no insurance in place. For UK dog owners, just under a third said they have no cover for their pooch.

Analysis of Tesco Bank claims data in the UK from 2023 shows that for cats caught in an accident the average claim paid was £752, while for illness it was £796. For dogs, the average accident claim was £839, while illness cost owners an average £964. And some vet bills can be much higher than this, for dogs and cats that wolf down something they shouldn’t eat, the average claim paid is £1,492.

Alex Cross, insurance director at Tesco Bank, says it remains the case that a high proportion of cat and dog owners aren’t protecting themselves or their four-legged friends.

He adds: “Mishaps and illnesses are more common than we perhaps like to admit, and that can mean bills well into the hundreds, if not thousands of pounds.

“The number of pet owners who are self-insuring, but don’t have any savings set aside is also worrying.

“It can be difficult to build savings, but this has the potential to force some pet owners into debt, and could even leave you having to make tough choices about your beloved pet.”

Cross explains that pet insurance could help mitigate these unexpected costs, and give reassurance that both pets and their owners are protected should the worst happen.

“It’s worth searching around and looking at the types of insurance offered on the market. With different levels of protection available, you can adapt your cover as your budget changes, with accident and injury a good budget-friendly option.

“It’s that peace of mind that you and your pet are protected that’s invaluable,” Cross concludes.

The importance of pet insurance

Alison Cairns lives in Fife with her two teenage dogs – Lucy, a 13-year-old Springer Spaniel/Bearded Collie cross, and Abby, a 14-year-old Border Collie. The happy trio are pictured here, with Abby on the left and Lucy on the right.

Because Alison is aware that veterinary bills could prove to be extremely expensive, should anything go awry with her animals, she is a firm believer in pet insurance. She explains: "If your dog falls and breaks a leg and needs to have an operation, the vet bills can run to thousands of pounds. That's why I've always had pet insurance for both dogs, with Direct Line – although I've never had to make a claim." Alison shopped around to find the most appropriate pet insurance for Lucy and Abby, as she wanted policies that would cover the whole of their lives. She recommends that people go for pet insurance, especially with the growing cost of vet bills.